With the rise of “revenge travel” in 2022, many people are going abroad for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although international trips can come with serious challenges, they also bring opportunities for humor. The funny folks on Twitter know this all too well.
HuffPost has rounded up 25 relatable tweets about traveling abroad ― from musings on passports to hilarious first-person accounts. Enjoy!
the entire concept of passports is weird, you try to visit a slightly different piece of the planet you were born on and then somebody goes "woah woah woah, first I need to see a very small booklet"— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) August 16, 2022
Never judge a person by the way they look before they board a long international flight— Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) January 24, 2019
an immigration officer laughed at my passport photo and asked if it was my 'tragic emo phase' ok let me into the country don't shame my past— Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) April 19, 2017
My international travel criteria is mostly built around Olsen Twin movies.— folu (@notfolu) August 26, 2012
coffee not strong enough? skydiving too boring? have you tried: losing your passport hours before an international flight— Adriana Porter Felt (@__apf__) December 9, 2019
I like when a lone fly catches a ride on an international flight. I always think how surprised it’ll be when the flight attendant opens the door and it’s not in London anymore 🧐— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) October 8, 2018
pre-international flight vs. post international flight pic.twitter.com/k6zbAhLGRJ— Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 2, 2022
At the Toulouse airport, just watched a woman try to order oat milk in English for her coffee. Barista kept hearing “hot milk.” Emotions escalated to the point where I had to intervene and explain what oat milk was, and this French man was absolutely pissed to learn it exists— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) August 29, 2022
worst thing abt traveling abroad is running into other women on their eat, pray, love journeys & having to fight over authentic growth opps— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) August 3, 2017
No one's offered me a mysterious parcel or recruited me to be in a secret cabal. Everything I learned about traveling alone abroad is a lie!— Nina Bargiel, probably (@slackmistress) July 2, 2012
An American woman is screaming at an Aer Lingus gate agent “THIS IS THE WORST EXPERIENCE OF MY LIFE” and the gate agent said, “I certainly hope so, madam.”— Kirsten Schofield (@ennuigo) August 21, 2022
at the airport en route to london which means i have 1 international flight's worth of time left to perfect my offensive fake english accent— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) August 28, 2016
*transatlantic flight*— Sarah Sweeney (@heysarahsweeney) August 19, 2017
A.) blood-curdling toddler screams
B.) teenage boy who tried every cologne in duty-free
Choose. Your. Adventure.
On a 13 hour international flight & no one is sitting next to me. I want to remember this feeling forever.— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) April 21, 2014
As an American travelling abroad, I don’t know what’s harder—the people who seem angry at us, or the people who feel sorry for us. #Onward— Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) May 16, 2017
y'all, I lost my passport two years ago and have been using the same PDF scan as a substitute ever since.— cal is fine (@_callumknight) January 31, 2022
this is where I found it today pic.twitter.com/3anuTGOOXz
It's our first time traveling abroad w/ another couple. I call it extreme double dating— Atsuko Okatsuka (@AtsukoComedy) March 3, 2018
International flight attendants always look like the army of a fun, sassy dictator— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) January 22, 2016
how i feel after a stressful day of google translations and miscommunications in a foreign country then getting into a cab that’s playing ABBA pic.twitter.com/BfcPi4mz9v— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) August 25, 2018
Like when an airport can technically call itself “international” if it gets, like, one flight a week from another country— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) November 22, 2021
My 4yo tries to get Alexa to understand her with the energy of a boomer trying to get directions in a foreign country where no one speaks English.— Heather 🏳️🌈🇺🇦✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 (@dishs_up) September 19, 2021
I refuse to travel internationally until technology allows for my passport photo to be a gif of me waving enthusiastically with both hands.— Ally (@TragicAllyHere) May 25, 2017
When you think about it, sleeping on an international flight is both teleportation and time travel and that's metal af.— Sally Is A Dog (@SallyIsADog) July 30, 2022
My favorite part of international travel is that like 27 layers of security want to check your passport, 7 of which are after TSA. Like the person at the gate is finally gonna figure out that I’m not me.— Matt Ingelson (@matt_ingelson) August 18, 2022
I feel bad for the pioneers of air travel who had so few ways of keeping their skin fresh on international flights.— Claire Zulkey (@Zulkey) April 25, 2018