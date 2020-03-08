Here's How Inspiring Women Around The World Celebrated International Women's Day

Scores of high-profile women celebrated International Women’s Day on Sunday by sharing empowering and galvanizing messages spotlighting female achievement and the work that needs to be done to create a gender-equal world.

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is #EachforEqual, drawing on the notion of “collective individualism” as a reminder that each person’s actions, conversations and behaviors to challenge stereotypes and discrimination can contribute to real change when society commits as a whole.

Celebrities and notable figures including Michelle Obama, Ellen DeGeneres, Emma Watson, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Lady Gaga, and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton were among those to mark the occasion.

Here are some of the ways they chose to celebrate women, and the issues they chose to highlight this International Women’s Day.

Michelle Obama

The former first lady called for people to “work together to empower the next generation of women” this International Women’s Day, the goal behind the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance program which seeks to invest in adolescent girls’ education. Her upcoming YouTube special will feature YouTube creators Liza Koshy, Prajakta Koli and Thembe Mahlaba as they visit Vietnam, Namibia and India to speak with young women battling adversity to pursue education.

This #InternationalWomensDay, let’s work together to empower the next generation of women.



That’s the idea behind the @GirlsAlliance—and I’m thrilled @YouTube is sharing the stories of our work in a new Creators For Change special. Tune in on March 17: https://t.co/r6CEE98VRz pic.twitter.com/yJz9G9PCnm — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 8, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres

The talk show host celebrated some of the inspiring women who have appeared on “The Ellen Show” such as teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), actors Laura Dern, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman and pro tennis player Naomi Osaka. “I see you all. You look fantastic,” Degeneres tweeted.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay. I see you all. You look fantastic. pic.twitter.com/q86vrAUgBz — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 8, 2020

Nancy Pelosi

The House speaker reminded readers that the ongoing fight for women’s equality around the world was important “today, and every day.”

“Every woman, everywhere, deserves the opportunity to reach her full potential, with respect and recognition in the workforce, security and dignity in society and a voice and a vote in government,” she wrote in a linked statement.

Today, and every day, we commit ourselves to the ongoing fight for genuine equality for all of the world’s women and girls. #InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/XAAriMbLqN pic.twitter.com/xJWyLJCjEl — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 8, 2020

Greta Thunberg

The teen climate activist recognized that like the battle for climate justice, the fight for gender equity will continue. She added, “And remember; what we women want today - and every day - is equality, not congratulations or celebrations.”

Today is #InternationalWomensDay and we recognise that women are still far from equal to men in today’s societies.

We can not have climate justice without gender equity.



And remember; what we women want today - and every day- is equality, not congratulations or celebrations. pic.twitter.com/g1CuEN6YLX — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 8, 2020

Sen. Kamala Harris

The California Democrat invoked her mother’s words about trailblazing women, calling for recognition of the sacrifices made by women throughout history to continually move forward in the fight for equality and representation.

As my mother always used to say, “you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last.”



On #InternationalWomensDay, let’s recognize the sacrifices of all the extraordinary women who came before us and continue their fight for equality and representation. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

Meghan Markle

As one of her final official duties as a royal, the Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham, England, where a group of female factory workers went on strike in 1968, eventually prompting the passing of the Equal Pay Act.

Meghan visited with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and met with students at a local school to meet the town’s next generation of women.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift

The two pop sensations highlighted the achievements of women in the music industry, both creating playlists of music by female artists and bands to listen to on this International Women’s Day.

It’s #InternationalWomensDay and I’m celebrating all of the strong, women of choice all over the world with this playlist full of songs all from female artists 💖💪💋 @applemusic https://t.co/a8bfTXKtax — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 8, 2020

In honor of International Women’s Day, I changed out my @AppleMusic playlist to songs I’m loving right now by female artists and bands. 💕 Let’s all celebrate together by honoring the women in our lives and the women out there pushing things forward 😘 https://t.co/YSUOgCUqIa — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 7, 2020

Hillary Clinton

The former secretary of state reminded the world that “women’s rights are human rights—and no administration, political party, court, legislature, or biased attitudes can change that.”

On #InternationalWomensDay and every day, let’s say out loud once more that women’s rights are human rights—and no administration, political party, court, legislature, or biased attitudes can change that. pic.twitter.com/Zoc437YsHS — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2020

Emma Watson

The actor and UN Women Goodwill ambassador highlights an important cause each year to mark March 8, and this year was no different. She honored all those who have spoken up about rape and violence against women, and shared a book recommendation: “Sex & World Peace” by Valerie M. Hudson, Bonnie Ballif-Spanvill, Mary Caprioli and Chad F. Emmett.

Malala Yousafzai

The Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner shared the goals and ambitions of several young women, highlighting the importance of girls’ education.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Imagine how much better our world will be if every girl can live out her ambitions. https://t.co/LJFwYZ4lrk https://t.co/f1oZpF4FFf — Malala (@Malala) March 8, 2020

“I want to be a pediatric neurosurgeon because I want to be able to help save the lives of children because they are our future. I also want to show other people that it’s possible to be a black female doctor in neurology.” — Jonté (@noturaveragept2), 19, U.S. pic.twitter.com/0kZYuTP88c — Malala (@Malala) March 6, 2020

Shakira

The singer spotlighted two women she admires, Michelle Obama and Malala Yousafzai, praising both women’s advocacy for girls’ education.

Two women I admire are @MichelleObama and @Malala, thank you for standing up and setting examples for women around the world. Girls, everywhere, are combatting child marriage, stereotypes, education inequality, and violence - and they won’t stop. (1/3) #InternationalWomensDay — Shakira (@shakira) March 8, 2020

Through my work with @UNICEF I’ve seen the power of education and how it gives children the tools they need to break stereotypes, think big and go after their dreams and recent reports show girls are now much more likely to attend secondary school than 25 years ago. (2/3) — Shakira (@shakira) March 8, 2020

We’ve seen progress, but there’s so much more to do. Let's stand together and tear down all barriers girls face around the world. https://t.co/VhuO80e7AB — Shakira (@shakira) March 8, 2020