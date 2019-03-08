Celebrities Shout Out The Glory Of Women On International Women's Day

Who run the world? GIRLS.
March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a day when people all around the world celebrate womanhood and women’s rights. Each year, the day has a theme, and 2019’s is “Think equal, build smart, innovate for change.”
“The focus of the theme is on innovative ways in which to advance gender equality and the empowerment of women, particularly in the areas of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure,” said the United Nations, who selects the theme each year.
In praise of the day and the women in the world, many celebrities have come out on social media to show their appreciation. Here’s what some of them have had to say: