Introducing HuffPost Plus: Help Us Cover What Matters Most To You

When I joined HuffPost two years ago, I was inspired by a simple question: What would it mean if a news organization put people ― not the powerful ― at the center of its work?

Today, I’m proud of our coverage of the silent housing crisis and voting rights, our expanded coverage of health care and inequality, our investigations of sexual harassment in the workplace, and the unmasking of leaders of online hate movements.

What unites our coverage is a dedication to what’s real. Because knowing what’s real, and what really matters to you, our audience, is critical at a moment like this.

If you want to support our mission ― beyond reading, watching and sharing our journalism ― you can join HuffPost Plus, our new membership program, which will help us keep reporting the stories that matter most to you.

Our membership program is not a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay.

We have three levels of membership:

Free registration so readers can easily sync their bookmarks and manage newsletters

A monthly membership that includes access to members-only newsletters and other features for people who want to help us grow our coverage of important, undercovered issues

An annual membership for super fans, which comes with an exclusive, limited-edition “People Before Power” T-shirt