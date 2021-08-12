Selma Blair Reflects On Life With Multiple Sclerosis In New Documentary Trailer

Selma Blair remains a witty and captivating screen presence in the trailer for a new documentary that chronicles her life with multiple sclerosis.

“Introducing, Selma Blair,” directed by Rachel Fleit and due out in October, follows the 49-year-old actor on “a journey of monumental transition,” according to press notes. The “Cruel Intentions” and “Hellboy” star went public in 2018 about her diagnosis of MS, which affects the nervous system and often results in progressive physical and cognitive decline.

Since then, she’s become one of Hollywood’s most visible chronic disease and disability rights advocates, and in 2019 she won global praise when she paired her Oscars gown with a cane. That same year, she underwent a stem cell transplant as part of her treatment.

As the “Introducing, Selma Blair” trailer shows, however, the road to self-acceptance hasn’t always been easy.

“I’ve been given a second chance at life,” Blair explains in the footage. “I promised myself I wouldn’t judge the process, and I’m judging the process. Everything beautiful that I’ve known, that I’ve encouraged other people ― will it be true for me, too?”

Catch the “Introducing, Selma Blair” trailer below.

The release of the “Introducing, Selma Blair” trailer comes days after Blair’s “Sweetest Thing” co-star Christina Applegate revealed that she’d recently been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Blair said she agreed to take part in the documentary because she “had the conviction of thinking I had something to share.”

“You keep opening windows or closing doors and finding tools,” she explained. I hope my little life gives someone who needs it some hope or a laugh or more awareness of ourselves.”

“I hope the film shows that MS varies,” she continued. “That people’s strengths and weaknesses vary. All the emotions of life make healing variable, too. For all of us.”

“Introducing, Selma Blair” opens in theaters Oct. 15 and will be available for streaming on Discovery+ on Oct. 21.