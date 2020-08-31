Are You An Introvert Struggling With The COVID-19 Pandemic?

HuffPost

Leave your questions in the comments here before 2 p.m. ET on September 10, and Introvert, Dear’s Jenn Granneman will respond to them.

Although pandemic fatigue has set in, the coronavirus crisis is far from over. The measures we’ve taken to stay healthy and safe are going to be part of our new normal for quite some time, and social distancing is a part of this reality. Avoiding crowded places and fewer social interactions may seem like a dream for introverts, but the coronavirus pandemic has actually brought a new set of challenges for quiet types.

Why are Zoom calls so draining for introverts? How can introverts protect their alone time when they may be in a household with others more than ever before? As many introverts are highly sensitive and tend to absorb the feelings of others, what are some self-care tips to help them cope during the pandemic?

Jenn Granneman, founder Introvert, Dear (one of the largest communities for introverts on the web) and author of “The Secret Lives of Introverts,” is teaming up with HuffPost’s Canceled Plans community to answer introverts’ questions and offer advice. We’ll also provide guidance for those who want to better understand the introverts in their lives. Leave your questions in the comments here, and Granneman will respond to them. Check back on September 10 between 2 and 3 p.m. ET for the responses. (Because this an introvert-friendly Q&A, there will be NO video call element. Just commenting here.)

Jenn Granneman is the founder of IntrovertDear.com and the author of “The Secret Lives of Introverts: Inside Our Hidden World.” She started Introvert, Dear because she wanted to write about what it was like being an introvert living in an extrovert’s world. Now she’s on a mission: to let introverts everywhere know it’s OK to be who they are.