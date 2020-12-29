50 Tweets From Introverts That Perfectly Sum Up 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 a year we will undoubtedly never forget. For introverts, the amount of time spent at home and navigating new social constructs certainly led to its share of challenges and triumphs.
We’ve rounded up 50 of the most relatable tweets from introverts on how they’ve been dealing with this new reality — from their experiences with social distancing and wearing face masks to never-ending Zoom calls and being at home 24/7.
1.
CDC: To prevent coronavirus stay home, avoid physical contact and don't go into large crowds.— Matthew (@CrowsFault) February 28, 2020
Introverts: I've been preparing for this moment my entire life.
2.
‘social distancing’ please i’ve been training for a pandemic my entire life introverts rise up we’re finally valid— Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) March 11, 2020
3.
Check on those of us who are introverts but married to extroverts who now have to stay in the house. We are not okay. 😩— Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) March 14, 2020
4.
All the health experts are saying #StayHome. Okay... where were you guys when I was disappointing my friends and family by doing that for years?— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) March 16, 2020
5.
any other introverts now have the sudden urge to leave their house because now we’re not supposed to leave our house? lol— taint tickler 5000 (@ThomasBeautyy) March 17, 2020
6.
Introverts barely got a day or two of solitude before the extroverts came banging on the virtual door with Zoom calls and Google Hangouts. 😆— Chris Enns (@iChris) March 20, 2020
7.
Before we had to stay six feet away from each other, I already practiced a minimum of 20 feet. #introvert— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) March 22, 2020
8.
s/o to all the genuine introverts who still aren't showing up even when all the social engagements have moved online— Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) March 25, 2020
9.
Introverts are desperate for social distancing to end so everyone they live with will leave the house.#introverts #SocialDistancing #Quarantine #SundayFunday— Jenn Granneman (@JennGranneman) March 29, 2020
10.
People think introverts are having it easy because they don’t go out. We do. We go out alone. And we miss it.— ToniChilds protégé (@muslamicchai) March 29, 2020
11.
Riddle me this, how am I in isolation and tired of people? #introvertproblems— Chiara Snowdancer🧜🏾♀️ (@ChiaraYoung2) March 31, 2020
12.
JUST BECAUSE WE'RE IN A PANDEMIC DOESN'T MEAN YOU CAN JUST FACETIME PEOPLE WITHOUT A HEADS UP— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) April 2, 2020
13.
Take it down a notch, not everything has to be a zoom call.— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) April 2, 2020
14.
How much longer can I get away with pretending I don't know how to work Zoom?— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) April 6, 2020
15.
I heard my neighbor in the hallway so I went back inside, and for the first time in my life it wasn’t rude, I was a hero doing my part for public health and safety. #introvert #QuarantineLife— Jenn Granneman (@JennGranneman) April 22, 2020
16.
When this all over... I never want to hear the word zoom again.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 26, 2020
17.
Introverts were all ‘I’ve been preparing for this my whole life’ at the start of lockdown, but now their extrovert friends are inviting them to Zoom parties every weekend and they can’t say they’re too busy or spend the night hiding in the kitchen.— Love Audrey 💕 (@Loveaudrey83) April 28, 2020
18.
Truth about introverts. This quarantine is not our dream come true. We have people in our house who NEVER leave.— Traci Rhoades (@tracesoffaith) April 30, 2020
19.
keep hearing everyone listing all the places they can't wait to go and people they can't wait to see when this is over and I think I just found out I'm an introvert— maura quint (@behindyourback) May 9, 2020
20.
Having to do everything remotely for a while will teach us exactly what we were getting from doing them in person. (The answer could in some cases be "nothing.")— Paul Graham (@paulg) June 8, 2020
21.
Working at home keeps the extroverts safely away from the introverts.— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 8, 2020
22.
Symbols of an introvert pic.twitter.com/0a0qEV8fmY— Ashwin (@schwinnn_) June 9, 2020
23.
I know the list of Terrible Things is long but I’d like to add the moment at the end of the zoom when you say goodbye and press leave but everyone is still staring at you and you are staring at them.— Glennon Doyle (@GlennonDoyle) June 16, 2020
24.
Best part of wearing a mask is how much time I save not having to say, “I’m not mad. It’s just my face.” #RestingBitchFace #introvertproblems— Angela C M Cox (@AngelaCMCox) June 17, 2020
25.
good morning I hope you have a super great day and that zoom call meeting gets cancelled— Akshar (@AksharPathak) June 17, 2020
26.
It’s important to get out of the house occasionally to remind yourself why you don’t go out. #introvert— Introvert, Dear (@IntrovertDear) June 25, 2020
27.
One thing I love about these masks being mandated everywhere is...I sure can hide my identity when I see someone in public I don't want to talk to. #introvertproblems— Gabriella💋 (@Gabriellaaaa_M) July 11, 2020
28.
Introvert pet peeve: When someone asks why I didn't attend their optional/informal/drop-in zoom hangout. Answer is literally in the meeting title. 💁♀️ #introvertproblems— Kristen Rose (@kristenjrose) July 15, 2020
29.
Positives of wearing a mask:— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) August 8, 2020
-Don’t have to smile at people as I walk by them
-Can lip sync without people seeing
-People are less prone to make small talk
-Overall less approachable
30.
If anything, quarantine has shown me that I truly don’t socialize enough for it to have changed my daily schedule. Oops. #introvertproblems #QuarantineLife— Rose (@ThetaRose3) August 10, 2020
31.
This is the era when we introverts take over.— Introvert, Dear (@IntrovertDear) August 15, 2020
32.
Added benefit of mask wearing for introverts: Acquaintances you see in the street no longer recognize you, so no need for small talk!— Alexia Bonatsos (@alexia) August 15, 2020
33.
It's COVID's fault I haven't been able to party for the last 6 months.— Jardon Maroon (@CaptainSparklez) August 22, 2020
Before that I didn't do it because I'm introvert and ew too many people.
34.
Losing my ability to create excuses to avoid going out because no one is inviting me to anything because of covid.— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) September 5, 2020
35.
Contactless delivery is a gift to introverts. I get pizza AND I don't have to interact with a human? Hell yeah, sign me up— Ian Coldwater, GED (@IanColdwater) September 9, 2020
36.
Best part of wearing a mask is how much time I save not having to say, “I’m not mad. It’s just my face.” #just_a_introvert_thing#RestingBitchFace— Mahek Sharma👑 (@its_maheksharma) September 10, 2020
#introvertproblems
37.
I haven’t gone out over the weekend for like eight months now. That’s a record even for me.— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) September 12, 2020
38.
Online introverts have been awfully quiet ever since they won the war on parties.— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) September 25, 2020
39.
Socially distant, naturally. #introvert #introversion pic.twitter.com/7awYwjxrtc— INFJoe (@INFJoe) September 29, 2020
40.
I miss sitting in cozy heated bars with a drink in my hand hating all the people around me #introvert— Jenn Granneman (@JennGranneman) October 5, 2020
41.
If you want some kind of yardstick as to how introverted I am, I’ve JUST started missing socialising in person. 😂— Emily Leary (@AMummyToo) October 5, 2020
42.
if— Jenn Granneman (@JennGranneman) October 22, 2020
“keep your social circle small, it’s the only way to stay safe”
then
introverts are the safest people that exist
43.
The best part about being an introvert is all the money you save by not doing social interactions.— Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) November 1, 2020
44.
Today I learned that introducing myself to a group of strangers, even though it's just online and my camera is off, still makes me nervous. #introvertproblems— Patricia Viray (@patriciaviray) November 19, 2020
45.
2020: Revenge of the Introverts— Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) November 23, 2020
46.
Is anyone else relieved that there are no work holiday parties 😅— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 23, 2020
47.
“In this pandemic?????” Is really coming through for me this holiday season #introvertproblems— Faby✨ (@missfabyy) November 24, 2020
48.
Even after Covid can we all agree introverts don't ever have to go to work-related parties again?— Matt Haig (@matthaig1) November 23, 2020
49.
Being able to say “no thank you, we aren’t meeting up with people right now” and having that be a completely acceptable excuse. #introvertproblems— nita h (@A_Will_Hart) December 19, 2020
50.
Do I have reservations about receiving a COVID vaccine? Physically, no. Emotionally, yes, in the sense that I’m already mentally preparing myself for in-person holiday gatherings a year from now. #introvertproblems #introvertlife #COVID19thoughts— Hilary Ince (@hp_ince) December 20, 2020
