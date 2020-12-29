50 Tweets From Introverts That Perfectly Sum Up 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 a year we will undoubtedly never forget. For introverts, the amount of time spent at home and navigating new social constructs certainly led to its share of challenges and triumphs.

We’ve rounded up 50 of the most relatable tweets from introverts on how they’ve been dealing with this new reality — from their experiences with social distancing and wearing face masks to never-ending Zoom calls and being at home 24/7.