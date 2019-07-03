If you’re an introvert, you value your alone time. You tend to think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.
It can be tough to prefer being alone in a world that values sociability. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month, we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.
1.
I just got stressed out by someone else’s weekend plans.— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) June 20, 2019
2.
How to call an introvert— Michelle Keener (@MKeenerWrites) June 27, 2019
The day before: Text that you will call tomorrow & explain why (so we have time to prepare).
3 hrs prior: Text a reminder.
2 hrs prior: Text a funny gif.
1 hr prior: Text an emoji.
Make the call.
Leave a voicemail.#introvert #introvertlife
3.
Ahhh yes, a classic 😂 #introvert #introvertlife #introvertproblems pic.twitter.com/4yNJ8DVGwO— Introvert, Dear (@IntrovertDear) June 26, 2019
4.
last week a friend canceled our plans because it “suddenly got really windy” and i’ve never respected anything more— steph (@stephsstone) May 3, 2019
5.
Weekend Plans https://t.co/HUcA82gVGI pic.twitter.com/A5cI99xSdt— INFJoe (@INFJoe) June 14, 2019
6.
Sometimes I don't even feel like talking to Alexa #introvertproblems #introvertlife— Himanshi. (@QueenOfLameland) June 27, 2019
7.
Why did the introvert cross the road?— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) June 13, 2019
To avoid someone they kind of knew, but they believed that person hadn’t yet seen them so it wouldn’t be awkward if they crossed at that exact moment in time, therefore avoiding having to say hi or perform some awkward kind of head nod.
8.
Me: uses apps to order all take out so I don’t have to speak to another human.— Sky Stevens (@sky_lepidus) June 30, 2019
Also me: calls ahead to Barnes&Nobles to make sure they are dog friendly. #introvertproblems #dogmom
9.
It's 9:45a.m. and I've already met my "people interaction" quota for the day. Introverts should really be allowed paid time off work based on this. #introvertproblems #RecruiterTwitter— Rhona Pierce 🇵🇦 (@rhonab) June 21, 2019
10.
Me in an elevator:— kamya (@ShethiaKamya) June 23, 2019
Oh hi there's another human here
I should say something when I leave
~repeats say: 'have a good one' in my head~
Silently steps out hoping my psychic good vibes will work in place of actual words #introvertproblems
11.
I see real potential here! #introvert #introvertlife #introvertproblems pic.twitter.com/GSe13Zb5Xq— Introvert, Dear (@IntrovertDear) June 14, 2019
12.
There are rules...#introvert #introvertlife #introvertproblems pic.twitter.com/kb5ZkWAd3v— ᎠᎪᏞᎬ (@LaOldSoul) June 22, 2019
13.
not sure if this is an introvert thing but some days I come home SO incredibly exhausted from an entire day out and although my body feels like it's about to just collapse, I still refuse to sleep because I haven't hung out with me yet— mariri 🌻 (@marissavoo) June 29, 2019
14.
Ask yourself first " is this textable?". I would rather read 3 pages as to take a call. 😑😑— ✨🐑✨ ☆ (｡◠㉨◠｡) ❤️ (@Vinya85) June 23, 2019
.
.
.#SeenOnInstagram #repost #life #MyEdits #AnxietyProblems #IntrovertProblems #Introverts #Introvert https://t.co/GhJuGih1e9
15.
A big group of geese is called a Gaggle 🦆— Patrick Bohan 📚☕️ (@PKBohan) May 25, 2019
A big group of hyenas is called a Cackle 🐕
A big group of humans is called a 'Bad Time' 😢#Introvertproblems #amwriting #WritingCommnunity #introvert
16.
As an introvert, I get super happy when anyone texts me before I text them, even if it’s a close friend.— Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) June 18, 2019
17.
Why.— Debbie Tung (@WheresMyBubble) June 19, 2019
Books - https://t.co/OeNAnhakVM#overthinking #anxiety #introvert pic.twitter.com/7yFnbWTLhb
18.
I only know, like, 4 people 🤷♀️ #introvert pic.twitter.com/8iaL3XiK4L— Marzi (@IntrovertDoodle) June 26, 2019
19.
Exactly! #introvert #introvertproblems pic.twitter.com/TvDHpq0hQp— Introvert, Dear (@IntrovertDear) June 22, 2019
20.
Why does everyone force introverts to be talkative and leave their comfort zone, but no one forces extroverts to shut up to make the zone more comfortable?— SMRT Feedback by the Vigilanteh (@smrtsg) July 1, 2019
21.
We gave the cab driver a good tip because he didn’t try to make small talk the entire ride from la guardia to the hotel. #introvertproblems 😬— Doc✈️ 🍎🌈 (@DocWhatever) June 27, 2019