22 Funny Tweets That Reveal The Truth About Being An Introvert

If you’re an introvert, you value your alone time. You tend to think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.
It can be tough to prefer being alone in a world that values gregariousness and sociability. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month, we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.
1.
Somebody told me I looked familiar but I only go out in public like once every ten years so we probs haven’t met.— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) May 23, 2019
2.
The things we do for love ❤️#introvert #introvertlife #introvertproblems #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/7cjheefgbk— Introvert, Dear (@IntrovertDear) May 21, 2019
3.
I can’t tell u how many times I’ve had people interrogate me about “what’s wrong” “u look sad” “r u mad” and try to analyze my facial expressions...— fragile flamingo (@shimasharm) May 29, 2019
It’s. just. my. face. stop!#introvertproblems
4.
Running into a friend in public as an introvert is both exciting and problematic because you want to be all “Yay! Friend!” but inside you keep thinking “I am not prepared for this! Panic!!!!!!!! 😰” #introvertproblems— Curvy Bookworm (@curvybookwormCA) May 31, 2019
5.
When someone tries to get to know me.....#introvertproblems pic.twitter.com/c0AKlkhgMg— Arush (@arush64) May 31, 2019
6.
*desperately needs help finding something at the store*— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) May 9, 2019
Employee: Sir, can I help you find anything?
Me: No, I’m good.
7.
Friends: "We missed you at dinner the other night."— Erin Bogart (@erin_bogart) June 2, 2019
Me: "I was planning to go but then I remembered I didn't want to." #BestCancellationExcuses#introvertproblems
8.
Does anyone else constantly re-evaluate how you say your own name when introducing yourself to people? Or after? No, just me? Lol Ok then 😅 #introvertproblems— Roby (@robychang_fj) May 10, 2019
9.
Honestly, I'm completely out of them 🤷♀️ #introvert #introvertlife #introvertproblems pic.twitter.com/lV27D8bomJ— Introvert, Dear (@IntrovertDear) May 18, 2019
10.
I’m running for president as the candidate for the Introvert Party. My first two orders of business will be abolishing all small talk and providing noise cancelling headphones to all who fly any airline.— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) May 1, 2019
11.
I didn’t think there were so many different ways to say “no thank you” until I started turning down invitations to social events. #introvertproblems— sammy (@sammyspringate) June 1, 2019
12.
In case you're all wondering, I still hate talking on the phone. #introvert #introvertproblems pic.twitter.com/88R15nxo6k— INFJoe (@INFJoe) May 10, 2019
13.
Weekends are meant for hibernating...#introvert #introvertlife #introvertproblems #INFJ pic.twitter.com/yUC9HWzjxI— Danielle Van Alst (@d_vanalst) June 1, 2019
14.
Had someone invite me to their birthday but immediately say, "I know you're not the biggest fan of a lot of people in a little space. So no pressure."— Hannah Shapiro (@HannahLilNessen) June 2, 2019
This. This is the gift every introvert deserves.
15.
It's a conspiracy! #introvert #introvertlife #introvertproblems pic.twitter.com/v8fe6KzvTQ— Introvert, Dear (@IntrovertDear) May 26, 2019
16.
Wishing you all a whole lot of nothing this weekend. #introvert #infj pic.twitter.com/LMjsQDbgKS— INFJoe (@INFJoe) May 31, 2019
17.
There’s no better eavesdropper than an introvert. There, I said it.— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) May 30, 2019
18.
Do you like weekends with plans?— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) May 29, 2019
I do not like them, Sam-I-Am
I do not like weekends with plans
Would you like them here or there?
I would not like them here or there
I would not like them anywhere
I do not like weekends with plans
I do not like them, Sam-I-Am
Me as Dr. Seuss
19.
The best and weirdest feeling is when..you spot someone you know in public and you decide that you aren't going to acknowledge them.— Introvert_the mess (@_mansi_k) May 28, 2019
20.
Open floor plans are an elaborate scheme by extroverts to lower the productivity of introverts...— Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) May 23, 2019
21.
As an #introvert, I want to be a good listener, but not just perceived as one because someone is talking nonstop. #introverts #introvertproblems— quietandstrong (@quietandstrong) May 24, 2019
22.
wearing headphones with nothing playing, an introvert ~m o o d~— rita troyer (@ritaelise) May 23, 2019