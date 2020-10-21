18 Tweets That Speak To An Introvert's Core

If you’re an introvert, you value your alone time. You tend to think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer being alone in a world that values sociability. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month, we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.

1.

I haven’t gone out over the weekend for like eight months now. That’s a record even for me. — Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) September 12, 2020

2.

sometimes introverts find so many things to entertain themselves with at home that they forget the outside world exists — Jenn Granneman (@JennGranneman) October 3, 2020

3.

pls don’t take me ignoring you personally, i am ignoring everyone equally to stay sane — bria (@bria_sullivan) September 10, 2020

4.

Contactless delivery is a gift to introverts. I get pizza AND I don't have to interact with a human? Hell yeah, sign me up — Ian Coldwater 📦💥 (@IanColdwater) September 9, 2020

5.

6.

Being a parent and an introvert is hard. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — elysa ellis (@elysa) September 17, 2020

7.

introverts can love “their people” and be completely drained by them at the same time — Introvert, Dear (@IntrovertDear) September 25, 2020

8.

If you want some kind of yardstick as to how introverted I am, I’ve JUST started missing socialising in person. 😂 — Emily Leary (@AMummyToo) October 5, 2020

9.

Online introverts have been awfully quiet ever since they won the war on parties. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) September 25, 2020

10.

Introverts be like;



How rude of you not to invite me to something I didn't want to go.🤷🏻‍♂️ #IntrovertProblems — kyayaarparth⚡? (@parthhh31) October 18, 2020

11.

I have responded to or sent three (3) text messages today and my ability to socialize is completely depleted. #introvertproblems — Jessica BOO-roldi 👻 (@jstapfinator) October 13, 2020

12.

13.

When my phone rings, I stare at it and convince myself that if it's important they'll text.#introvertproblems — Sanchari (@m_sanchari) October 11, 2020

14.

I take the stairs 90% of the time in my building to avoid having to talk to someone on the elevator... #introvertproblems — Paul Martin (@PaulHarryMartin) October 13, 2020

15.

The frustration of receiving more attention by being asked why you’re so quiet or if you’re ok when you’re minding your own business. #introvert #introvertproblems — Leave Me Alone Thanks! (@GrumpyLassie) October 19, 2020

16.

I miss sitting in cozy heated bars with a drink in my hand hating all the people around me #introvert — Jenn Granneman (@JennGranneman) October 5, 2020

17.

When all of this is over, please continue to stay 6 feet away from me.#introvertproblems — Babu Bhaiya (@uthalay_re_baba) October 11, 2020

18.