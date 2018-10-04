Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Wellness

If You Relate To These 16 Tweets, You're Probably An Introvert

"I need a weekend to recover from the weekend."
By Sarah Bourassa
10/04/2018 05:45am ET

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer being alone in a world that values gregariousness and sociability. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month, we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

6 Things You Thought Wrong About Introverts
Suggest a correction
MORE:
TwitterExtraversion and introversion