'Inventing Anna' Inspires Chloe Fineman To Scam Her Way Through 'SNL'

Chloe Fineman channels Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch.

Chloe Fineman took away all the wrong lessons from Netflix’s hit show “Inventing Anna” on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

After catching a few episodes of the series about the con artist Anna Sorokin, who deceived New York City’s elite under the moniker “Anna Delvey,” Fineman chooses to fully inhabit the scammer (played on the Netflix show by Julia Garner) to get what she wants around her workplace.

Sporting Sorokin’s signature glasses, tresses and supremely bizarre accent, Fineman stomps around 30 Rock and makes insane demands of her fellow cast members and host Oscar Isaac.

Upon seeing people eating “broke-ass” chips in her presence, she insists that the staff invest in an upgrade. “We need something more exclusive,” she declares. “More VIP. Like Nobu.” She tells an NBC page (“SNL” writers assistant Jacob Kaplan) to “run it on my card,” which, of course, turns out to be a Metrocard.

Fineman then lets Kyle Mooney know she’s taking his couch, before relieving James Austin Johnson of his role as President Joe Biden, all at what she claims is the behest of “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels.

“I assure you his text is on the way. He’s in the Hamptons right now,” she tells Mooney, parodying Sorokin’s grift of name-dropping extremely wealthy people to open doors. “Reception is very bad, very VIP.”

Fineman next sets her sights on Michael Che, bluntly informing him that she’s replacing him at the “Weekend Update” desk. Che doesn’t bat an eye: “Alright, bet,” he says, and wheels away a suitcase he’s apparently had ready to go all this time.

But after Fineman negs Isaac by telling him he looks poor ― which in the Sorokin drawl comes out sounding like “parr,” “purr” and “peure,” among other things ― her fellow cast member Kate McKinnon attempts to stage an intervention.

“I can’t help but notice you’ve been Delvey-ing everyone today,” says McKinnon ― who may have an agenda of her own.

Watch the full sketch below.