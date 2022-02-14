Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Inventing Anna'

An animated satirical fantasy show and true-crime docuseries are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Inventing Anna” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new series from Shonda Rhimes stars Julia Garner as Anna Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin, the “fake heiress” who captured the world’s attention as the subject of journalist Jessica Pressler’s viral 2018 article in The Cut. Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Anders Holm and Katie Lowes also appear in the show.

Next in the ranking is “Love Is Blind,” which aired its Season 2 premiere on Saturday. The reality dating show will be released in installments on Netflix over the next few weeks.

"Inventing Anna" on Netflix.
Another new addition to this week’s list is “Catching Killers,” a true-crime docuseries that details a variety of murder cases from around the world. The second season debuted last Wednesday and includes four new episodes, each of which follows two stories of violent killers.

For lighter fare, there’s “Disenchantment,” an animated satirical fantasy set in the fictional medieval kingdom of Dreamland. The fourth season of the comedy also premiered on Feb. 9.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “CoComelon”

9. “Disenchantment” (Netflix)

8. “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” (Netflix)

7. “Catching Killers” (Netflix)

6. “Raising Dion” (Netflix)

5. “Ozark” (Netflix)

4. “All of Us Are Dead” (Netflix)

3. “Sweet Magnolias” (Netflix)

2. “Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

1. “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

TelevisionNetflix

