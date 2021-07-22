32 Kitchen Products That Are Totally Worth The Investment

With thousands of different products out there for your kitchen, it can be hard to know what’s actually worth spending your money on. But you should add some great and useful items to your kitchen to help you be the best chef you can possibly be.
From a rapid egg cooker to a set of non-stick pans and even a “pastasaurus” serving spoon and more, here are 32 kitchen products that are worth investing in.
1
An Always Pan
Our Place
2
An ever-popular Instant Pot
Amazon
3
A Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven
4
A too-cute egg white separator
Colorful Cotton Candy / Etsy
5
A SinkShroom strainer
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
6
A rapid egg cooker
Amazon
7
Cut-resistant gloves
Amazon
8
A pretty floral print apron
Amazon
9
A pack of oven liners
Amazon
10
A Levo II
11
A cute kitchen timer
Amazon
12
A new set of non-stick pots and pans
13
Oven mitts
Amazon
14
A quirky peeler
Amazon
15
Felt pot and pan protectors
Amazon
16
An 8-in-1 kitchen gadget tool
Amazon
17
A tea bag organizer
Amazon
18
A pastasaurus serving spoon
Amazon
19
A picture-perfect Kate Spade kettle
Amazon
20
A set of stainless-steel mixing bowls
Amazon
21
A cutting board and strainer combo
Amazon
22
A pack of super-strong magnets
23
A Cuisinart Griddler
Amazon
24
An adjustable rolling pin
Amazon
25
Reusable baking cups
Amazon
26
Shredder claws
Amazon
27
A bread box
Amazon
28
A Mr. Coffee drip coffee machine
Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed
29
Or a pretty-in-pink K-cup coffee maker
Cool Coffee Clique
30
A lemon squeezer
Amazon
31
A bamboo burner cover
Jennifer Tonti / BuzzFeed
32
And a culinary blow torch
Amazon
