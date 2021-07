32 Kitchen Products That Are Totally Worth The Investment

A rapid egg cooker

Amazon

With this, you can make your breakfast faster than you can say, "Which came first, the chicken or the egg?" One little machine that can whip up hard-boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, and omelets? Sounds magical! And let me tell you — it is. Get one of these egg-cellent appliances ASAP."I don't like watching my pot to find out when the water starts boiling, so I bought this. It delivers perfect eggs by steaming them until the water placed in the device has evaporated. The exact amount of water is added to the cooker before it steams the eggs — there is a measuring line on the plastic cup that comes with the device. Next to each measuring line are the following words: 'hard boiled, soft boiled, poached, etc.' Fill the cup with water to the line for the egg type you want, and then add the water to the device. Then simply puncture each egg with a spike that is attached to the measuring cup, place the eggs in the device with the hole on top (duh). You close it, press the button on front and walk away. When an alarm sounds, it turns off automatically. Your eggs are done. No need to watch water boil. No need for daily cleaning. It's quite small. Love this thing. For the price, what's not to like?" — SunscreenAl



Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).