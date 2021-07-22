HuffPost Finds

32 Kitchen Products That Are Totally Worth The Investment

These items will help you both mix up your routine and something delicious.
Heather Braga and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

With thousands of different products out there for your kitchen, it can be hard to know what’s actually worth spending your money on. But you should add some great and useful items to your kitchen to help you be the best chef you can possibly be.

From a rapid egg cooker to a set of non-stick pans and even a “pastasaurus” serving spoon and more, here are 32 kitchen products that are worth investing in.

1
An Always Pan
Our Place
Complete with a nonstick surface, a vented top, a mesh basket for steaming and a high-quality spoon that hooks onto the handle, you'll basically only ever want to use this pan. The gorg pan can replace up to eight pieces of cookware as it braises, sears, steams, strains, sautes, fries, boils, serves and stores. (Just keep in mind that it's NOT oven-safe.)

Promising review: "This pan is EVERYTHING! I went from making pasta in the basket to steaming broccoli in it and then finishing my meal in there. Then I forgot about cleaning it because I’m lazy and the nonstick cleaned up so easily. The sponge they include is incredible, I do all my dishes with it now. Also, it looks really cute sitting on my stove all day." — Darby S.

Get it from Our Place for $145 (available in eight colors).
2
An ever-popular Instant Pot
Amazon
This gadget has so many uses you'll need to take a deep breath before deciding what to make with it first. The Duo Plus replaces nine common kitchen appliances. It can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker and egg cooker, with the ability to sauté, steam, warm, sterilize... and oh, it makes cakes too.

Promising review: "This is quite possibly the coolest, most versatile kitchen gadget I’ve ever owned. I love it so much that I’ve purchased two more for friends and relatives. What can it do? I think the real question is 'What can’t it do?' I truly believe you could replace every cooking appliance (including your oven and stove top) and do EVERYTHING in the Instant Pot. I purchased two sizes for my own use: the 3-quart (which is my almost-every-day workhorse for two-person dishes) and the 8-quart (which I bring out to handle my dinner party dishes). Everything I’ve tried has been fabulous. In the realm of kitchen appliances, there is no better investment than the Instant Pot. Highly recommended!!!" — Stereoman

Get it from Amazon for $63.94+ (available in three sizes and two styles).
3
A Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
You can pass this down to your children — truly worth the investment, especially if you've been looking to kick things up a notch in the kitchen.

Promising review: "Love, love, love it! It goes from burner to oven and makes perfect dishes every time — even when the cook has limited talent! It's heavy but no more so than my other cast-iron cookware." — Lynn M

Get it from Sur la Table for $344.95 (available in eight colors).
4
A too-cute egg white separator
Colorful Cotton Candy / Etsy
You'll be egg-cited to use this whether you're prepping an omelette or baking a cake.

BTW — ColorfulCottonCandy is a small business run out of Hong Kong.

Promising review: "Item was very well packaged, it was cute and well made. Can’t wait to use it. 😍Candy, the seller, was fantastic at communicating/providing shipping updates. 🤩 Looking forward to seeing new products get added to the shop. Will be buying again with no hesitation. " — Yvonne

Get it from ColorfulCottonCandy on Etsy for $12.07+ (available in four styles).
5
A SinkShroom strainer
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
You won't know how you lived without this because it'll keep your kitchen sink unclogged no matter how much gunk you fill it with.

Promising review: "I’ve been a fan of the SinkShroom and TubShroom, and this is the best product from the line so far. My kitchen sinks simply do not clog anymore, so there’s no more reaching into a bunch of water to unclog anything with my hand." — Brady Amerson

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
6
A rapid egg cooker
Amazon
With this, you can make your breakfast faster than you can say, "Which came first, the chicken or the egg?" One little machine that can whip up hard-boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, and omelets? Sounds magical! And let me tell you — it is. Get one of these egg-cellent appliances ASAP.

Promising review: "I don't like watching my pot to find out when the water starts boiling, so I bought this. It delivers perfect eggs by steaming them until the water placed in the device has evaporated. The exact amount of water is added to the cooker before it steams the eggs — there is a measuring line on the plastic cup that comes with the device. Next to each measuring line are the following words: 'hard boiled, soft boiled, poached, etc.' Fill the cup with water to the line for the egg type you want, and then add the water to the device. Then simply puncture each egg with a spike that is attached to the measuring cup, place the eggs in the device with the hole on top (duh). You close it, press the button on front and walk away. When an alarm sounds, it turns off automatically. Your eggs are done. No need to watch water boil. No need for daily cleaning. It's quite small. Love this thing. For the price, what's not to like?" — SunscreenAl

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).
7
Cut-resistant gloves
Amazon
These are a must-have for anyone who isn't super confident in their knife skills and would like to keep all of their digits. You can even pop these in the washing machine for a thorough cleaning.

Promising review: "After my husband sliced his finger on our mandoline I decided to check out these gloves. We are both very impressed with how well they work. The company who sells these is also wonderful — they sent a follow-up email to ensure that we liked the gloves and would have replaced or refunded our money if we weren't happy. The only thing I was concerned about when I ordered the gloves was if I was buying the right size. My husband and I have different hand sizes, but the medium is working well for both of us. And knowing that they would send a different size free of charge was wonderful. Now we don't have to worry about slicing off our fingers!" — That Author Guy's Wife

Get them from Amazon for $11.49 (available in sizes S-XL and in three colors).
8
A pretty floral print apron
Amazon
You can wear this to protect your clothes while you whip up your prized chocolate chip cookies.

Promising review: "I instantly fell in love with this apron. I've been on the market for an apron lately to inspire me to start baking again, and I totally found it. The design is beautiful and the fabric is great quality. It's also easy to adjust and will fit all body types. I have this hanging in my kitchen and I have gotten so many compliments on this already, literally everyone who comes into my kitchen mentions it. It much more gorgeous in person. Overall, I'm in love with it." — Kelli

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 25 styles).
9
A pack of oven liners
Amazon
Protect the bottom of your oven from any overflow/oozing with these liners, and let you continue pretending you're competing on "The Great British Baking Show" worry-free.

Promising review: "I expected to be happy, but I'm thrilled! Each mat is pliable and fits the entire width of my standard oven. When the mat is against the back wall, it extends up to but not over the front lip of the floor. On first use, pizza cheese and sauce dripped onto the front edge of the mat and onto that uncovered lip. The baked-on cheese and sauce slid right off the mat! Effortlessly! After I cleaned up the lip, I layered a second mat to cover the lip. These mats are so great that I almost want food to drip on them so I can show off how wonderful they are." — Artset Outset

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $11.99.
10
A Levo II
Levo
You can use this tool to help create an entire slew of ingredients to cook with. From infused butter and honey to salad dressings and oils, you won't know where to begin! All you have to do is fill the herb pod, set your dry or activation cycle, add oil or butter, set your infuse cycle, dispense, and enjoy! This item ships 7–10 weeks from when you order it.

Promising review: "Although it was a little over a month wait for my Levo II to come in, it has been one of the best kitchen appliances I have ever purchased. Speedy infusions and tasty creations. I will always brag on how much I love my Levo and continue to recommend it to my friends and family members for years to come ❤️ Thank you Levo!" — Peyton M.

Get it from Levo for $289.99+ (available in five colors).
11
A cute kitchen timer
Amazon
This will ensure your baked ziti or famous apple pie won't burn while you're simultaneously trying to make sure your house is presentable for guests.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styles).
12
A new set of non-stick pots and pans
Caraway Home
This set is free of toxic metals so you can keep on cooking without fear of ingesting anything you shouldn't be.

Promising review: "I absolutely love my new cookware set I’m so glad I purchased all 4 it’s literally amazing. At first, It caught my eye because of the colors and the aesthetic was so nice then come to find out it’s non-toxic, I WAS SOLD! I love that it heats up so quickly and you don’t need to have it on high heat, my food doesn’t burn, etc. and very easy to clean" — Dorian P.

Get it from Caraway for $395 (available in five colors).
13
Oven mitts
Amazon
You'll love these beary much — especially because they're actually heat-resistant.

Promising review: "I PULLED THE COOKIES OUT OF THE OVEN WITH MY BEAR HANDS. I COULD NEVER BEAR TO BE WITHOUT THESE. MY ENTIRE FAMILY IS GOING TO MURDER ME WITH THEIR BEAR HANDS BECAUSE OF ALL THE BEAR PUNS I'M MAKING NOW." — Kate B

Get them from Amazon for $18+ (available in two colors).
14
A quirky peeler
Amazon
This fun tool will allow any wannabe cook to monkey around in the kitchen.

Promising review: "I have used a lot of peelers and this one is by far my favorite. I have had mine for OVER five years and I still love it! I bought one for my son and his girlfriend and they were so excited as they used mine before and wanted one too." — BK - Walled Lake, MI

Get it from Amazon for $11.38 (available in nine styles).
15
Felt pot and pan protectors
Amazon
These will keep your new pot and pans (or old ones!) in tip-top shape.

Promising review: "Was really surprised how nice these were, and for such a great price. You can use either side for a change of print, they fit all my pans really well. Very Impressed! Great Quality" — DistraughtDragon

Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $9.99 (includes three different sizes).
16
An 8-in-1 kitchen gadget tool
Amazon
Complete with a funnel, a juicer, a grater, an egg cracker, a shredder, a can opener, an egg separator and a measuring cup, you'll never be without this must-have tool again!

Promising review: "I highly recommend this product to everybody! It's very convenient and it takes up less space. I just sit it right on the counter and my kitchen and just grab it when I need it. It's ideal for everything — it's perfect!" — jennifer h.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
17
A tea bag organizer
Amazon
You can use this to free up some space in your already crowded kitchen cabinets. It fits up to 100 standard-sized teabags!

Promising review: "Bought this on a whim because I thought it would be a great way to clean up the leaning tower of tea boxes that was forming both in the pantry and on the counter. This did just that!!! I had no issues getting any of my tea bags in, sure I was able to fit more of one kind than another but no issues. All of my teas are now neatly displayed and its nice to see everything you have right there instead of searching through a pile of boxes. Nice and sturdy construction. I was worried it would be flimsy and cheap, but it is not. If you are an avid tea drinker with a plethora of teas to choose from, this is handy!" — Cherish Carter

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three sizes).
18
A pastasaurus serving spoon
Amazon
You'll love as much as you loved Jeff Goldblum's character in the original "Jurassic Park."

Promising review: "Pastasaurus has been my faithful pasta cooking companion since June 2014 and he looks as young as the day I got him. His teeth haven’t dulled and his color is still vibrant. I love being greeted by his toothy grin at mealtimes. We’ve boiled through a lot of pasta together too. Penne, rigatoni, fusilli, vermicelli — you name it, we’ve boiled it. We’ve also splashed through a rainbow of sauces, tomato-based, cream-based, oil-based and he cleans up very well every time. Bonus, he’s a great hiding spot for Easter eggs!" — J.G.

Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
19
A picture-perfect Kate Spade kettle
Amazon
You'll probably want to display this kettle on the counter because it's just SO pretty! It even says "whistle while you work" on the spout!

Promising review: "This is such a cute centerpiece for my stovetop. Not to mention it works great! Love that the whistler is soft and not overly loud. You have to be careful as the handle gets hot." — Kar22

Get it from Amazon for $60 (available in 10 colors and patterns).
20
A set of stainless-steel mixing bowls
Amazon
This set nest nicely inside one another so you won't have to worry about where the heck you're going to store six bowls in your tiny (but efficient!) kitchen.

Promising review: "I've been looking for a set of stainless steel mixing bowls for a while, but I'm always afraid to pull the trigger. Most store's offerings were too small or flimsy. This set was more than I thought I wanted. I was only thinking about a set of three, but I have certainly used the other sizes too. For cooking, they are great to hold chopped items or as mixing bowls. They are light but very sturdy. As a chef and restaurant person, I was looking for the kind we use professionally, and these are the same weight and style. The biggest one is perfect for popcorn, and the smallest one about cereal bowl size for reference. Good stuff!" — abbshurz

Get it from Amazon for $23.98.
21
A cutting board and strainer combo
Amazon
Who wouldn't appreciate a two-in-one item that'll save 'em room in their kitchen?

Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I have purchased for our tiny apartment! It's a pretty good size cutting board and I can see it fitting over most sinks. I LOVE the bowl inside that can let wet ingredients drain liquid directly into the sink. It's seriously SO nice to have this when you're limited on counter space!" — Atara

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
22
A pack of super-strong magnets
Strong Like Bull Magnets
You can attach this to the top of your fridge to ensure your drink of choice is always refreshingly cold without taking up space for leftovers.

Promising review: "Of all the things I have bought that I didn't need, this is one of my favorites. Beer is hard to get out of the cardboard carrier in the top of my fridge. While just taking them out and sitting them on the shelf would have solved this problem as well. This solution is more fun. They float and technically it does make a tiny bit of extra space under the beer for small things like cheese or something." — AbbyValentine

Get a set of two strips (six magnets) from Amazon for $29.99.
23
A Cuisinart Griddler
Amazon
When you have this in your kitchen, you can make mouthwatering burgers all year long, whether it's 20 or 90 degrees outside

Promising review: "Excellent addition to our kitchen. Good build quality, You can use this for a lot of different food but it is great for grilled cheese sandwiches. The griddle works good on pancakes and has plenty of heat to do the job. Easy and quick to clean." — Jazzperk

Get it from Amazon for $79.
24
An adjustable rolling pin
Amazon
This will help you roll any dough to a specific width. There will be a lot of pizza, pies and cookies in your future.

Promising review: "OMG! I have been looking for this my whole life! I make sugar cookies and I like them pretty thick and it is hard to roll them out evenly. This is PERFECT...and I mean PERFECT!! I baked three batches of cut-out sugar cookies in less than an hour an a half!!! No joke! I was going to buy one of those cookie things with the side bars but they are over $50. This works amazingly well and the price is perfect. Great product!!!" — L. Stanley

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two colors).
25
Reusable baking cups
Amazon
Say "see ya'!" to getting frustrated while attempting to peel the paper off your freshly-baked muffins and cupcakes. And! It's way less wasteful and more environmentally friendly to reuse those colorful cups instead of paper ones!

Promising review: "I have always wanted to buy silicone cups because I love to bake (but hate foil and paper cups), so I'm glad I finally got around to it. These are perfect. They are fun and colorful, and despite feeling thin, they are very durable and hold up to oven temperatures no problem. I didn't have to adjust baking times, or grease the cups. My muffins came out really easily with minimal residue. A little tedious to clean because the crumbs get caught in the grooves, but not a huge deal. I just flipped them inside out, and scrubbed with hot water and soap. I would definitely recommend these for any baker!" — Paula

Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $6.13+ (also available in a set of 24).
26
Shredder claws
Amazon
With these, you won't have to suffer from burnt fingertips while trying to finally get a smidge closer to flawlessly replicating your grandma's famous pulled pork recipe.

Promising review: "Works well for shredding larger portions of meat, like pork. Plastic appears to be of higher quality. Sufficient room in the opening for most finger and hand sizes. The pointed tips shouldn't cause injury unless you're careless. I'd highly recommend the use of quality protective gloves; you're not only dealing with the mess of shredding itself but also, most likely, some elevated temperature food." — Legardi11

Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in four colors).
27
A bread box
Amazon
The playful color of this will likely make you smile each time you reach for a slice.

Promising review: "Cutest bread box ever! Very well built, large enough for an 8 pack of hamburger buns, a loaf of bread and a half-eaten bag of chips. Now. I'm just sad I don't have matching flour/sugar canisters." — Reader

Get it from Amazon for $23.79+ (available in five colors).
28
A Mr. Coffee drip coffee machine
Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed
This will ensure a classic, delicious cup o' joe will always be within arm's reach.

Promising review: "I'll admit, I can be prone to coffee snobbery now and again. I have just about every appliance, tool, and gadget to make coffee this way and that, but there's one I always come back to — the Mr. Coffee. My dad has used a Mr. Coffee basically every morning since the beginning of time, so when I got my first apartment — finally free of the 'no cooking appliances' rule ubiquitous to college dorm life — of COURSE I bought the cheapest 12-Cup Mr. Coffee drip pot I could find. That same pot has been with me ever since (for over six years!), quickly brewing up cup after steaming cup of coffee for my roommates, friends, and me, never failing to make my morning and little better. It has also survived many, many moves while packed in pretty precarious boxes. TL;DR: it's also durable."— Rachel Dunkel

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
29
Or a pretty-in-pink K-cup coffee maker
Cool Coffee Clique
This is perfect for anyone who prefers to pop in a pod of their choosing, press a single button and enjoy their caffeine ASAP. Not to mention the machine itself is adorable.

BTW — Cool Coffee Clique is a Black woman-owned business that sells an array of coffee products and accessories with an extra *flair* added to them.

Promising review: "I own the coffee machine, and it makes me happy every morning. I just really enjoy that it's pink and from a small business! It works perfectly well, and it's really simple to add more water into the tank when needed." — Heather Braga

Get it from Cool Coffee Clique for $129.99.
30
A lemon squeezer
Amazon
You can use this to literally live out the old saying "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade." Just picture yourself sipping on a freshly squeezed glass while basking in the sun. Simply divine.

Promising review: "This thing changed my life! We have a very high-yielding lemon tree and I dreaded the thought of hand squeezing hundreds of lemons this year. This tool makes it effortless to get all the juice out of citrus. I ordered one for my mom who has arthritis in her wrists and she loves it too." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in nine colors).
31
A bamboo burner cover
Jennifer Tonti / BuzzFeed
Magically add some extra space for chopping up veggies in your too-small kitchen — it'll feel like you doubled your counter space!

Promising review: "This is so perfect for extra space. It covers the top of my apartment-sized stove so I can then use my stove space for my Instant Pot and food prep. The best space-saving and cosmetic thing I have ever gotten for this tiny apartment." — Talyn Amber Skye

Get it from Amazon for $27.95+ (available in five sizes).
32
And a culinary blow torch
Amazon
This'll easily become the coolest kitchen tool you own.

Promising review: "This mini torch is easy to use with an adjustable flame. It's not too fancy shmancy, but it's not expensive either. It does everything I need it to do including lighting candles that have burned too far down to reach with a match. (although I know that's not its intent at all) Unfortunately, it doesn't arrive with butane; but once you fill it, it lasts a pretty long time!" — Vero

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
