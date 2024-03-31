Ezra Miller’s ‘Invincible’ Role Recast Amid Troubled Star's Numerous Controversies

Ezra Miller has seemingly been replaced as the voice of D.A. Sinclair in Prime Video’s animated series “Invincible,” in the aftermath of the actor’s string of controversies.
In the show’s first season, Sinclair, an unhinged scientist who morphed humans into robots to create a vengeful army, was killed off. He was briefly resurrected for a sequence in the series’ second season for the episode “I’m Not Going Anywhere,” which aired on March 28.
According to IMDb credits for the episode, Eric Bauza, whose voice credits include “X-Men ’97,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Rick and Morty,” voiced Sinclair, replacing Miller.
Miller’s representatives and Prime Video did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Ahead of Miller’s lead role in the Warner Bros. 2023 film “The Flash,” the superhero star became embroiled in multiple scandals.
The criticism surrounding Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, began in April 2020 after a video surfaced of them appearing to choke a female fan outside of a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Following a series of arrests for disorderly conduct and assault charges over the next two years, Miller apologized for the slew of incidents and said they were seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues” in a statement in August 2022.
“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement to Variety at the time.
“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”
Season 2, Part 2 of “Invincible,” which stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen and J.K. Simmons, was released this month with new episodes after a four-month hiatus. The season’s first part was released in November last year.