Read Live Updates From The 2020 Iowa Caucuses

The Iowa caucuses take place Monday, marking the first major test for 2020 presidential hopefuls.

Democrats who are competitive in Iowa include former Vice President Joe Biden; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; billionaire activist Tom Steyer; and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.).

There will also be Republican caucuses, which President Donald Trump is expected to win.

Read more on how the caucuses work here.

Read live updates from the caucuses below: