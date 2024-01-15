Iowa Caucuses 2024: Live Updates On DeSantis, Haley's Battle For Second Place

The Iowa caucuses taking place Monday night will mark the first votes cast in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.
Former President Donald Trump has a dominant lead in the polls ahead of the event, which starts at 8 p.m. EST. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are in a race for second place.
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ― who suspended his campaign on Wednesday ― are also on the Republican ballot. (The Associated Press has more on how caucuses work.)
Frigid temperatures could be a factor in tonight’s turnout. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning, noting temperatures could feel “in the 20s or 30s below zero, even during the day.”
The days ahead of the caucuses were also plagued by extreme cold, high winds and heavy snow. Trump canceled almost all his in-person events over the weekend but encouraged supporters to caucuses “even if you vote and then pass away.” Haley and DeSantis also canceled or adjusted events due to severe weather.
Read live updates on the caucuses below: