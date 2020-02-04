POLITICS

Who Really Won The Iowa Democratic Caucuses? Twitter Users Share Weird Theories

The chaotic caucuses became the butt of jokes on social media.

Who won Iowa’s Democratic caucuses on Monday? 

As of early Tuesday, no one knew for sure. But that didn’t stop some people from pretending they did. 

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said “all indications” showed he had won the first contest of the 2020 presidential campaign. Shortly afterward, the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said it thought he had won. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) campaign also believed she was still in the running. Early indications suggested former Vice President Joe Biden did not have a good night.  

Until the official results come in, it’s all just guesswork. Yet that didn’t stop the jokes on Twitter: 

