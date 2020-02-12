Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price Resigns

Troy Price, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, resigned on Wednesday after a failed reporting app led to a disastrous delay for the state’s Democratic caucuses a week ago.
“The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night,” Price said in a resignation letter Wednesday night. “As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party.”
There are still no official final results for the Iowa caucuses.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
