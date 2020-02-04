Buttigieg, Sanders Lead Pack In Early Results Of 2020 Iowa Democratic Caucuses

Limited results released Tuesday by the Iowa Democratic Party show former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) leading the Iowa caucuses, with former Vice President Joe Biden in a surprising fourth place. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) appears to be in third place.

The results are difficult to parse: Only 62% of precincts have been counted, and it is impossible to discern whether they are representative of the full state. Sanders led by one metric (the final popular vote) while Buttigieg led by another (state delegate equivalents).

The initial results show Buttigieg ahead in the state delegate equivalent (SDE) count at 363. Sanders was in second with 338 SDEs. Warren had 246 and Biden had 210, The New York Times reported.

The popular vote shows Sanders in the lead with 28,220 supporters, ahead of Buttigieg with 27,030 supporters, Warren with 22,254 and Biden with 14,716.

Here’s the popular vote with 62 percent reporting, per CNN pic.twitter.com/d9g1Z09rez — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) February 4, 2020

During a news conference in Des Moines ahead of the partial results being released, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said the party would release results from 62% of precincts in all 99 counties in Iowa.

Technical difficulties caused major delays in reporting and sparked tension between some campaigns.

“The reporting of the results and circumstances surrounding the 2020 Iowa Democratic Party caucuses were unacceptable,” Price said. “As chair of the party, I apologize deeply for this.”

Price did not say when the rest of the results would be released.

Troy Price takes the stage. Says what happened “was unacceptable.” He adds: “I apologize deeply for this.” #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/mGpeEUp6WR — Barbara Rodriguez (@bcrodriguez) February 4, 2020

Chaos erupted Monday night as the country awaited the results of the 2020 Democratic caucuses, only to find out that the Iowa Democrats were conducting a “quality control” check and couldn’t say when the numbers would be released.

Party officials confirmed earlier Tuesday that there was an “issue” with the app being used to report results from the precincts. They said the data collected was “valid and accurate” but that a “coding error” caused the app to report only “partial data.”

Since 1972, Iowa has been the first state to hold electoral contests during the presidential primary season. The caucuses have historically been a strong predictor of who will go on to win a party’s nomination.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.