Iowa Professor Knocks Pence's 'Appalling' Trans Youth Argument In Emotional Message

LOADING ERROR LOADING

An Iowa professor hit former vice president Mike Pence with an emotional town hall question over his “appalling” argument against providing transgender youth with gender-affirming care. (You can watch the moment below)

Advertisement

“What is your policy plan to protect the transgender community, specifically Black and brown trans women, from the historically high levels of violence?” asked McCollister, an LBGTQ community member with trans family members.

Pence – who favors a national ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth – told McCollister he was “deeply grieved to hear about those tragic circumstances” before saying he hopes she’d hear his “heart” on the topic, too.

“For me, what adults do in their lives, the decisions that they make, including transgender adults is one thing. But for kids under the age of 18, I mean there’s a reason we don’t let you drive ’til you’re 16,” said Pence, who also pointed to age restrictions on getting tattoos and alcohol consumption.

“That’s because we understand that kids don’t fully understand the consequences of their actions... When it comes to surgical or chemical procedures, I really believe we’ve got to protect our kids from decisions that will affect [in] the balance of their lives.”

Advertisement

Pence’s comments arrive as more than 35% of trans youth live in states that have passed bans on gender-affirming care, according to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

McCollister, in response to Pence, noted her work on behalf of LGBTQ youth and reflected on threats aimed at her, as well.

“I have worked with kids as young as five years old that have gender non-conforming and identities that are transgender. And I’ve raised one,” McCollister said.

“And so to hear somebody tell me that it’s not OK for young children to make decisions about their gender identity and to ask their school officials for support, protection and help, is appalling.”

Pence later weighed in on what he called the “wrong” idea of “telling young, impressionable kids that little boys that they can become girls or little girls that they can become boys.”

Advertisement

“I’d like to put my arm around any one of those young people and just say ‘We love you but wait,’” he said.