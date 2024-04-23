If You Constantly Need Phone Chargers, This Lightning-Fast Pair Is Just $10

HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you ask me, you can never have too many chargers at your disposal so that your most important devices are juiced up at a moment’s notice. And right now, you can add two more fast chargers to your backup stash for an impressive 50% discount at Amazon.
If you have an Apple device, then you know the brand’s official chargers can be pricy — upwards of $29 just for the cable, to be exact. But this pair of chargers by MAILES are currently $9.99 and are also Apple MFi-certified, which indicates an accessory was inspected and regulated by the brand name company and is safe to use with their products.
Even if you don’t have an Apple device, these will be handy: They are compatible with any device that uses a USB-C type connection, like Nintendo Switches and Samsung phones.
These chargers boast lightning-fast re-juicing power with a promise to recharge your device three times faster than a standard wall adapter and cord. The sleek cable also runs a generous six feet in length, which means you can lay in bed and comfortably scroll while your device charges and never have to worry about falling asleep next to a dying phone.
At such a steep discount, it seems like a deal too good to miss. But, if you need more convincing, see what other buyers had to say about these chargers below. Or, you can grab yourself the pair from the link above and keep them in your office, purse, kitchen or bedroom.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“These chargers are super good, very affordable compared to the name brand ones. And you get two !!! For the price of one!!! Especially when they are on sale!!!” — Slyvia Beckner
“This product came with two chargers ! Super fast charging . It Charged my phone within 40 minutes and the cord is long enough to reach my bed! Highly recommend.” — Alejandra
“These are great and are not getting hot like other chargers we’ve used.” — Katie Rahner
“Works really fast for a really good deal!!!” —Tiffany torres