How To Take Great Family Photos On An iPhone, According To Photographers

There comes a time at every family gathering when someone attempts to take a group portrait. It’s not inherently painful, though often it can be. And you usually end up with a photo that everyone under 35 will undoubtedly untag themselves from.

Getting everyone in the shot likely means you’re all crowding around someone’s phone. While there’s nothing wrong with a little #selfie action, Mario Forgione, a landscape and portrait photographer based in Boston, pointed out that the front-facing camera on a smartphone is generally lower quality. “You probably would be better off using the camera [on the back of your phone] to take a family portrait,” Forgione said.

Knowing your basic smartphone camera features goes a long way toward taking a better picture. “You can tap on the screen and target something, put it into focus,” Forgione said. “You can select grids if you want on your camera and you can use that to center people or offset your subject. Then, oftentimes it gives you a slider to move up and down for exposure.”

Forgione suggested reading through Apple’s how-to guides or even watching YouTube videos to help utilize your phone’s camera to its fullest potential.

“Familiarize yourself with little tips and tricks of how the camera works beyond just ... pointing and shooting,” he said. “Phone cameras in general have gotten so much better over the years. It widens the ability to take a good photo.”

Philadelphia-based photographer Devin Fitchwell agreed, encouraging would-be photographers to take advantage of any new camera updates. “Don’t be afraid to use portrait mode!” Fitchwell said. “Always take a bunch! If it’s a small group, [take] horizontal and vertical” [shots].”

Fitchwell, who often shoots weddings and large events, emphasized the importance of setting up the group shot on your phone and ensuring you’re focusing on the right things. “For groups, tap the focus on chests,” he said. “For up close, do the face. If you are shooting on wide, back up. No one wants to look distorted.”

To help you take a photo your family members will be happy to be featured in, Forgione and Fitchwell shared easy tips and fun gadgets ahead.

