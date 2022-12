How To Take Great Family Photos On An iPhone, According To Photographers

Set up your shot

The first step to getting a good family photo is thinking about the composition, Forgione said. "Take the extra time to look at the way your photo is set up," he said. "Are there objects in the field that you don't want to be in the photo? Is there a better way to frame your image than just taking a straight-on photograph?"To help you set up your shot, Forgione recommended grabbing a table tripod that can hold up your phone, allowing you to see what the picture will look like before you take it. "You can all get in the shot that you want and compose the way you want it and take the photo with a timer, so that way everyone could be in the photo," he said.Fitchwell agreed, encouraging all family photo takers to set up the shot and then use the self-timer. "Self-timer is your friend!" he said. "[Make sure you] get everyone to look at the phone, not you."This 12-inch table tripod and wireless remote shutter works for DSLR/digital cameras, GoPros and smartphones up to 3.9 inches wide. It has bendable, waterproof legs and can double as a selfie stick."The remote was a snap to set up. It works well. The mini stand is sturdy holding my iPhone 13. I’ll be gifting to friends and family!" — GreenGuy