Feds Indict Iranians In 'False Flag' Effort To Sow Fears About 2020 Election Integrity

This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and now-President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. via Associated Press

Two Iranians ran a “targeted, coordinated campaign to erode confidence in the integrity of the U.S. electoral system and to sow discord among Americans,” a top Justice Department official said Thursday.

Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi, 24, and Sajjad Kashian, 27, were charged in an indictment unsealed on Thursday.

The indictment alleges that the hackers got information off of state voter information websites, pretended to be “Proud Boys volunteers” in sending messages to Republican elected officials and members of Donald Trump’s campaign, and intimidated Democratic voters. They also tried to use stolen credentials to get into an American media company’s system.