Photos Show Widespread Protests In Iran Over Kurdish Woman's Death

The world is watching as Iran erupts into protests over the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who was detained for days by the country’s morality police for not wearing her hijab properly.

Mahsa Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 by Iran’s police force that terrorizes citizens — particularly women — for what they deem a refusal to comply with the country’s strict dress code. This includes the hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women. Three days after being hospitalized in a coma, Amini was pronounced dead.

Protesters have accused police of killing Amini because she didn’t abide by Iran’s strict hijab mandate. Since her death, Iranians — particularly women — have taken to the streets to demand justice for Amini, calling for an end to the morality police and the hijab mandate. Women have been documented taking off their hijabs and in some instances burning them, an act that could cost them their lives.

Since the demonstrations began, tensions have risen between civilians and police in cities across Iran.

These photos show the unrest in Iran, as well as reactions from around the world:

A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows demonstrators gathering around a burning barricade during a protest for Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's morality police, in Tehran on Sept. 19. AFP via Getty Images

A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on Sept. 21 shows Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. AFP via Getty Images

In this Monday, Sept. 19, photo taken by an individual not employed by The Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, people run away from anti-riot police during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran. AP

In this Monday, Sept. 19, photo taken by an individual not employed by The Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran. AP

In this Monday, Sept. 19, photo taken by an individual not employed by The Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, anti-riot police arrive to disperse demonstrators during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran. AP

A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on Sept. 21, shows Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. AFP via Getty Images

A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on Sept. 21 shows Iranian demonstrators burning a rubbish bin in the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. AFP via Getty Images

In this Tuesday, Sept. 20, photo taken by an individual not employed by The Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, protesters throw stones at anti-riot police during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran. AP

A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows shows a demonstrator raising his arms and makes the victory sign during a protest for Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's morality police, in Tehran on Sept. 19. AFP via Getty Images

A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, who died after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic Republic's morality police, on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul on Sept. 20. OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

A woman shouts slogans next to an Iranian flag during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, outside Iran's general consulate in Istanbul, Wednesday, Sept. 21. Francisco Seco/AP

A protester cuts her hair during a rally against Iranian regime outside the House of Representatives in The Hague on Sept. 23, following the death of an Iranian woman after her arrest by the country's morality police in Tehran. LEX VAN LIESHOUT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of people gather in front of the Sherman Oaks Galleria in memory of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in police custody after being arrested for violating Iran's hijab rules, on Sunday, Sept. 25, in Sherman Oaks, California. Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

People demonstrate against the Iranian regime during a protest at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto, Sept. 24. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

Almost 1,000 people are gathered outside of Wheeler Hall Auditorium of UC Berkeley in California, on Sept. 23, to protest Iranian government after the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Tehran. ayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Members of the Iranian community and their supporters rally in solidarity with protesters in Iran, after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody for improperly wearing a hijab, in Ottawa on Sunday, Sept. 25. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP

Demonstrators hold placards outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Sunday, Sept. 25, protesting against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amin. Alastair Grant/AP

Protesters shout slogans during a protest the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, at central Syntagma square, in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Sept. 24. Yorgos Karahalis/AP

Protesters shout slogans during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, at central Syntagma square, in Athens,Saturday, Sept. 24. Yorgos Karahalis/AP

Members of the Iranian community and their supporters rally in solidarity with protesters in Iran, after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in Ottawa on Sunday, Sept. 25. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP

People shout slogans during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, outside the Iranian Embassy, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Sunday, Sept. 25. Philippos Christou/AP