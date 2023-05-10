Ireland Baldwin Reveals Why Mom Kim Basinger Was ‘Totally Mortified’ At Baby Shower

Ireland Baldwin said her mother, the actor Kim Basinger, was “totally mortified” by her strip club-themed baby shower and just “hid in the corner” drinking white wine.

Baldwin, the daughter of Basinger and Alec Baldwin, is expecting her first child with musician Rac, real name Andre Allen Anjos.

Talking on the latest episode of fellow model Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low” podcast, Baldwin said the idea of a traditional baby shower was “kind of out of the question” for her.

“I hate attention. I hate sitting in a circle and opening presents and talking to a bunch of people just didn’t seem ideal,” she explained. “So, I thought, why not a strip club where everyone would be rather distracted?”

The party at Jumbo’s Clown Room in Los Angeles was “great,” Baldwin remembered, recalling the open bar and her hope “everyone would be wasted and have a great time.”

Her mother, though, was “totally mortified,” she said. “She watched me and my boyfriend get lap dances from eight strippers on the stage, and I think she was just like, ‘What is happening right now?’”

