Ireland Is Having A Food Renaissance — Here’s What You Need To Know

Think a visit to Ireland means your food options will be limited? Well, think again. For the past few years, the island of Ireland has been experiencing a culinary revival with a focus on food that’s fresh, local, homemade — and, of course, delicious. We teamed up with Tourism Ireland to get the scoop on all things food so you can be properly prepared to taste your way through the island on your next visit.

Learn how to smoke locally sourced salmon at the Burren Smokehouse in County Clare; and churn your own butter at the Butter Museum in Cork, where you can taste the results of your hard work on some fresh-baked Irish bread afterward. At the English Market, also in Cork, pick up everything you’ll need for your next dinner party or a weekend brunch spread — from locally sourced meat to home-baked pastries to the farmhouse cheeses for which Ireland is famous. And lastly, if fine dining is your thing, the House Restaurant at the Cliff House Hotel in County Waterford is for you. There you can enjoy a memorable culinary experience your tastebuds will thank you for, while overlooking stunning beaches.

Check out the video above, in which we visit all of these places, highlighting some of the best culinary delights Ireland has to offer. Don’t take our word — see for yourself!

From Tourism Ireland:

The island of Ireland is the perfect place for any foodie to explore a whole new culinary world. Come for the Michelin-star restaurants, the fresh-churned butter and the sea-to-fork dining, and stay for all of that and much, much more. The culinary scene is among the many reasons the island of Ireland is one of the most incredible places to visit, and is guaranteed to capture your heart. Explore more unique places to dine and shop locally at Ireland.com.