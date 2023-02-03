What's Hot

GOP Rep. Who Spoke At Pro-Hitler Event Goes After Ilhan Omar Because Of ‘Anti-Semitism’

Pentagon: Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Over Western U.S.

'You Ghoul': George Santos Roasted Online Over Speech About Jewish Community

Seth Meyers Spots Moment When Rep. Matt Gaetz Admits The Truth About Ilhan Omar

Silk Now Claims A 'Bio Weapon' Sprayed Into The Air Killed Her Sister Diamond

Insurrectionist's Attorney Joins Trump Defense Team Battling Sex Assault Suit Against Him

Iowa Care Home Fined After Sending Woman To Funeral Home Who Was Still Alive

'Daily Show' Host D.L. Hughley Slams Sean Hannity For 'Freudian Slip'

Iranian Couple Who Went Viral For Dancing Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

EU Warns Elon Musk That Twitter Must Comply With Law Against Hate Speech, Misinformation

Josh Duhamel Defends Former Female Co-Star Who Unfairly Got A ‘Bad Rap’

Portia De Rossi Celebrated Turning 50 By Renewing Her Vows With Ellen DeGeneres

EntertainmentIrene Cara

'Fame' Star Irene Cara's Cause Of Death Revealed

The Oscar-winning "Flashdance... What a Feeling" singer died in November at age 63.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

“Fame” singer and actor Irene Cara died from hardening of the arteries, according to medical records obtained by TMZ on Thursday.

Cara died in her Florida home in November at age 63.

Cara, perhaps best known for her Oscar-winning song “Flashdance... What a Feeling” from the 1983 film “Flashdance,” had high cholesterol and high blood pressure, TMZ reported based on the Pinellas County, Florida, medical examiner’s report.

The official cause of death was listed as “Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease,” the site noted. Cara also had diabetes.

Irene Cara died in November at her Florida home.
Irene Cara died in November at her Florida home.
Jordin Althaus via Getty Images

“#IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius,” “Fame” co-star Debbie Allen tweeted shortly after her death. “Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME!,” Allen added in a nod to the lyrics of the “Fame” song.

Cara with Lee Curreri in the 1980 movie "Fame."
Cara with Lee Curreri in the 1980 movie "Fame."
United Artists via Getty Images

Cara was reclusive in her later years and a next-door neighbor who made repeated attempts to befriend the performer said Cara told her she had health issues, the New York Post reported.

Cara’s publicist and the medical examiner did not immediately reply to a HuffPost request for comment.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community