9 Gorgeous Iridescent Home Accessories From Anthropologie

Join the iridescent movement with everything from candles, wine glasses, lighting and more from Anthropologie's home décor section.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

From left to right: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=iridescentanthropologie-lourdesuribe-111121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Flustered-wine-glasses-set-of-42%3Fcolor%3D019%26size%3DSet%2520of%25204%26inventoryCountry%3DUS%26countryCode%3DUS%26utm_medium%3Dpaid_search%26utm_source%3DGoogle%26utm_campaign%3DUS%2520-%2520Brand%2520-%2520Shopping%2520-%2520Home%2520-%2520TM%2520-%2520SC%2520PLAs%2520-%2520G%2526E%2520-%2520Tabletop%26utm_content%3DAll%2520Products%26utm_term%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26creative%3D537010039342%26device%3Dc%26matchtype%3D%26network%3Dg%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6rd81ts%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiA1aiMBhAUEiwACw25McX42B5ikb2IXcbB6McD-wchpHd3xJFfgVUVytqPXgXCs-eEu9suVBoCIS0QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26type%3DSTANDARD%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wine glasses" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618bd97ee4b087e2efa00990" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=iridescentanthropologie-lourdesuribe-111121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Flustered-wine-glasses-set-of-42%3Fcolor%3D019%26size%3DSet%2520of%25204%26inventoryCountry%3DUS%26countryCode%3DUS%26utm_medium%3Dpaid_search%26utm_source%3DGoogle%26utm_campaign%3DUS%2520-%2520Brand%2520-%2520Shopping%2520-%2520Home%2520-%2520TM%2520-%2520SC%2520PLAs%2520-%2520G%2526E%2520-%2520Tabletop%26utm_content%3DAll%2520Products%26utm_term%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26creative%3D537010039342%26device%3Dc%26matchtype%3D%26network%3Dg%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6rd81ts%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiA1aiMBhAUEiwACw25McX42B5ikb2IXcbB6McD-wchpHd3xJFfgVUVytqPXgXCs-eEu9suVBoCIS0QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26type%3DSTANDARD%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">wine glasses</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=iridescentanthropologie-lourdesuribe-111121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fmckenzie-iridescent-pendant%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D070%26searchparams%3Dq%253Diridescent%26type%3DSTANDARD%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pendant light" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618bd97ee4b087e2efa00990" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=iridescentanthropologie-lourdesuribe-111121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fmckenzie-iridescent-pendant%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D070%26searchparams%3Dq%253Diridescent%26type%3DSTANDARD%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">pendant light</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=iridescentanthropologie-lourdesuribe-111121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Firidescent-ribbon%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D017%26searchparams%3Dq%253Diridescent%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="spool of ribbon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618bd97ee4b087e2efa00990" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=iridescentanthropologie-lourdesuribe-111121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Firidescent-ribbon%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D017%26searchparams%3Dq%253Diridescent%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">spool of ribbon</a>.
Not sure if you’ve noticed, but iridescent home goods are having a serious moment. Some of our favorite shops are leaning into this trend, but none have done it quite so well as Anthropologie. Its beautiful array of holographic lighting, kitchen items and home décor outshine most other options.

The resurgence of iridescent tones first started in the beauty sphere, and now it’s spilled over into home décor. And once you notice it, you’ll start to see it everywhere. There’s something so ethereal about iridescence; its glimmering hues have a delicate, magical quality that can lend a slightly retro vibe to any style without feeling tacky or out of place. These sweet pearlescent tones can add a touch of light glamour to any room, and no one does this aesthetic better than Anthropologie. If you’re looking to add a bit of sheen to an otherwise neutral room, you can’t go wrong with the various iridescent pieces they have to offer.

Take a peek at some of our favorite iridescent wares from Anthropologie’s lineup ― they’re impossible to resist. Add some glassware to your kitchen, hang some new lighting or pop a gleaming candle in the corner of a room for a bit of extra iridescent pizzazz.

1
A set of wine glasses
This shimmering set includes four wine glasses. They'll be sure to add a hint of dreaminess to any meal, no matter the occasion.

Get it from Anthropologie for $56.
2
A beautiful pendant light
The McKenzie iridescent pendant is a total showstopper. It features sculptural glass and a brass base that looks modern and eye-catching, without being visually overwhelming. It also looks much more expensive than it actually is.

Get it from Anthropologie for $199.95.
3
A set of highball glasses
These lovely highball glasses from Anthropologie are chic enough to elevate a special meal but versatile and durable enough to be used daily.

Get it from Anthropologie for $32.
4
An ornament set for the holidays
Trim your tree with these iridescent glass ornament globes. They put a cool, colorful spin on your everyday holiday décor.

Get it from Anthropologie for $20.
5
A pendant lamp trio
A definite splurge, these three iridescent bubble pendants have slightly more vibrant hues that feel modern and decidedly chic. A grown-up rainbow vibe, so to speak.

Get it from Anthropologie for $498.
6
A sweetly subtle mug
The lustered glaze on this large mug is low-key enough to be the perfect entry point into the world of iridescent shine.

Get it from Anthropologie for $9.95.
7
A set of unusual glasses
The ripple design on this Lemieux et Cie set is absolutely gorgeous. It's evocative of a flowing stream on a sunny day and positively joyful.

Get it from Anthropologie for $56.
8
A pearlescent spool of ribbon
Just in time for holiday season, this lovely spool of ribbon is an iridescent delight. Share the joys of iridescence with all.

Get it from Anthropologie for $12.
9
A decorative candle
The Capri Blue 19-ounce candle is an excellent way to dip your toes into the iridescent world. And with notes of tropical fruits and mountain greens, it smells as good as it is beautiful.

Get it from Anthropologie for $24.
