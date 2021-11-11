Not sure if you’ve noticed, but iridescent home goods are having a serious moment. Some of our favorite shops are leaning into this trend, but none have done it quite so well as Anthropologie. Its beautiful array of holographic lighting, kitchen items and home décor outshine most other options.

The resurgence of iridescent tones first started in the beauty sphere, and now it’s spilled over into home décor. And once you notice it, you’ll start to see it everywhere. There’s something so ethereal about iridescence; its glimmering hues have a delicate, magical quality that can lend a slightly retro vibe to any style without feeling tacky or out of place. These sweet pearlescent tones can add a touch of light glamour to any room, and no one does this aesthetic better than Anthropologie. If you’re looking to add a bit of sheen to an otherwise neutral room, you can’t go wrong with the various iridescent pieces they have to offer.