Irina Shayk Really Gets Away From It All After Reported Breakup

It looks like Irina Shayk is mixing business and pleasure after her reported split from Bradley Cooper.

The supermodel posted a photo Saturday showing her on a rock in Iceland, tagging the Italian clothing brand Falconeri. It’s an ad-like shot with Shayk posing in an off-the-shoulder sweater, making it appear she was there to work as well.

Singer Miley Cyrus wrote “come over and swim” in the Instagram comments, and fellow model Shalom Harlow remarked, “pretty lady.”

Shayk’s busman’s holiday included the moment below shared by Ali Kavoussi, a managing partner of the Lions modeling agency, with Shayk and photographer Giampaolo Sgura. Kavoussi wrote he was “with my loves” and thanked Falconeri for the trip.

Shayk, 33, and Cooper, 44, reportedly called it quits last week after four years of dating. The two have a 2-year-old daughter, Lea.

Neither has publicly commented. But it looks like Shayk ― geographically, at least ― has put distance between herself and her relationship with the Oscar-nominated actor.