The sensual performance also left viewers fully convinced that Cooper and Gaga’s insane chemistry meant they were actually together instead of, you know, acting like they love each other.

Many ― like Spice Girl Mel B ― questioned what the actor’s girlfriend, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, thought of the duet.

“See, I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend,” Mel B said on “Good Morning Britain” Monday. “But I would like to think it was part of the whole performance because there’s a women’s code and hopefully that’s not... hopefully it’s only professional.”

It seems Shayk handled the performance with ease, as she “was first up out of her seat” to give the two a standing ovation, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner.

Here’s what standing ovation looked like inside Dolby for @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper after their “Shallow” #Oscars performance. Irina Shayk was first up out of her seat. Before Bradley walked up to perform, Jennifer Lopez patted him on back to encourage him. Super sweet pic.twitter.com/eF69IOYToY — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 25, 2019

Shayk and Gaga ― who were seated right by each other ― were also seen hugging after the singer took home the Oscar for Best Original Song award with her co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Lady Gaga and Irina Shayk hug during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California

No bad blood here, folks.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images The two embracing at the show.