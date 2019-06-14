Irina Shayk Slays Runway In Black Leather A Week After Bradley Cooper Split

A Bradley Cooper break up looks good on Irina Shayk.

Days after her split with the “A Star Is Born” director, the Russian supermodel jetted off to Iceland for an Insta-ready vacation ― even Lady Gaga’s ex-fiance Christian Carino took notice when he liked her pics on the social media ― and now Shayk’s stomping down the runways in Italy.

The 33-year-old served hair, body and face at the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th anniversary fashion show in Florence, Italy, on Thursday alongside models Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Stella Maxwell.

Shayk sported to two eye-catching, all-black ensembles on the runway. The first look was a striking strapless leather dress with matching gloves, which was only outdone by a pin-striped Mugler blazer and skirt with a sky-high slit.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

Estrop via Getty Images

Shayk and Cooper, who share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, reportedly split after four years together earlier this month because “the romance changed to more of a partnership,” an unnamed source told People.

“For Lea’s sake, they keep spending time together as a family,” another source told the outlet. “Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter.”

The couple has yet to make a public announcement after calling it quits, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about how each party is handling the breakup.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk attend the 91st annual Academy Awards.

Cooper was spotted for the first time after the news broke on Monday night for a “boys night” with a group of friends at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

The actor reportedly caught up with friends and shared drinks for few hours and “looked really upbeat and chill” during the outing, according to an E! News source.

Don’t expect to hear much from the famously private duo in the next couple weeks, as they’ve kept their relationship under wraps since they first sparked romance rumors in 2015.

But we’ll always remember them this way...