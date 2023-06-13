Irina Shayk Breaks Silence On 'Malicious' Tom Brady Rumors

Irina Shayk is setting the record straight.

Representatives for the supermodel pushed back on a recent report claiming that Shayk “made ‘a beeline’” for retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady at a wedding last week.

Page Six, citing “spies,” reported Friday that Shayk “scarcely let [Brady] out of her sight throughout the weekend-long festivities” and “was throwing herself at him.”

But a spokesperson for the model told the Daily Mail that “this story is completely false.”

“It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening,” Shayk’s agent, Cheri Bowen of the Society Management, said on Sunday.

Representatives for Shayk and Brady did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Shayk was in a four-year relationship with actor Bradley Cooper, until the two split in 2019. They share a daughter, Lea De Seine, who was born in 2017.

Shayk attends the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Brady is recently single. He and supermodel Gisele Bündchen announced they had finalized their divorce in October, after months of speculation.

Bündchen candidly addressed what led to the split in a cover story with Vanity Fair in March. She also shut down any notion that the two broke up over Brady’s football career.

“When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together,” she told the magazine. “As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person.”