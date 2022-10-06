World Of Irish Dancing Jolted By Competition Fixing Scandal

Peter Grant 51 via Getty Images

Allegations of yearslong competition fixing have jolted the world of Irish dancing.

An Coimisiun Le Rinci Gaelacha (CLRG), the oldest Irish dancing body in the world, this week announced an investigation into claims that numerous Irish dance teachers had been rigging results.

Some 12 instructors were implicated in evidence that was passed to the organization in July, reported The Irish Independent. At least six other teachers are also suspected of cheating, according to screenshots of exchanges with judges that were obtained by the newspaper.

One teacher and a judge “appeared to be exchanging sexual favours for higher scores,” the Independent added.

The fixing allegations go back several years, the BBC reported Thursday, citing an email the body sent to its members.

The CLRG has recruited a former Irish Court of Appeal judge to head up the probe, it said in a statement shared online Tuesday.

“Such unethical behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated by this organisation,” the body warned.

“The process will no doubt be difficult and arduous, but this grossly unethical behaviour must be eliminated from our competitions, dance schools and governing organisations,” it added. “This process has already started and the principles of natural justice apply.”