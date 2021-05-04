Irish President's Adorable Dog Steals The Spotlight In The Best Way Possible

Ireland’s president was speaking, but it was his dog that won the world’s attention.
Over the weekend, President Michael D. Higgins delivered a heartfelt tribute to Irish actor Tom Hickey, who died on Saturday at the age of either 76 or 77. At first, most people only saw the comments made to Irish broadcaster RTÉ from the waist up. Then, Misneach, one of Higgins’ two Bernese mountain dogs, makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in the video, leaving viewers to wonder what the president was doing with his right hand and why his jacket occasionally popped open:
Higgins later shared the full video on his TikTok, which racked up more than a quarter of a million views in less than a day.
RTÉ said Misneach is 7 months old.
