Irish President's Adorable Dog Steals The Spotlight In The Best Way Possible

Over the weekend, President Michael D. Higgins delivered a heartfelt tribute to Irish actor Tom Hickey, who died on Saturday at the age of either 76 or 77. At first, most people only saw the comments made to Irish broadcaster RTÉ from the waist up. Then, Misneach, one of Higgins’ two Bernese mountain dogs, makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in the video, leaving viewers to wonder what the president was doing with his right hand and why his jacket occasionally popped open: