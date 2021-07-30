Irish Rower Has Hilariously Low-Key Response To Question About Winning Gold

Irish Olympic rower Paul O’Donovan has done it again.

The athlete went viral at the Rio Olympics in 2016 for the hilarious interviews he gave with his brother and teammate Gary during their silver medal-winning campaign in the lightweight double sculls.

Paul won gold in the same event with Fintan McCarthy in Tokyo on Thursday and went viral once more with a hilariously muted response to a question about the victory, Ireland’s first gold in the sport.

“Gold medal-winning athletes. How does that sound?” the rowers were asked on the BBC.

“It’s alright, yeah, yeah, yeah. You can’t complain about it really,” responded O’Donovan. “I wouldn’t go around introducing myself like that though.”

“Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, gold medal winning athletes. How does that sound?”



“It’s all right, yeah, can’t complain.” pic.twitter.com/IAQVA6vMi2 — Kiran Moodley (@kirancmoodley) July 29, 2021

Twitter users lapped up the quip.

You won't see a better answer than this after someone has just won Olympic gold (via @guardian_sport)... pic.twitter.com/s2kREo2bai — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) July 29, 2021

You couldn't love these guys any more. https://t.co/Z2I65tK2kw — Karl (@JJoeJoeShabadoo) July 29, 2021

In a separate interview with RTE Sport, O’Donovan joked about being in trouble with his mother for “ignoring” her during his preparation for the games.

Gold medallists Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy chat to RTE Sport after winning the men’s lightweight double sculls final in Tokyo. #olympics #tokyo2020 #RTESport



📺 Watch live - https://t.co/lLKXNhKPkF



📱 Updates – https://t.co/YWfUCcDfUp pic.twitter.com/yq80KaHvXw — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 29, 2021

And when asked on Newstalk FM about their celebrations in Tokyo, O’Donovan said they’d just “been packing the suitcase and all that kind of thing.”

"We're fine altogether... can't complain" - Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan spoke to @NTBreakfast after their gold medal win in Tokyo. #Olympics #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/ucWZcHl53F — NewstalkFM (@NewstalkFM) July 30, 2021

Last week, the pair were asked on RTE what they’d say to people from Ireland staying up late to watch them due to the time zone difference with Japan.

“Oh, I’d say go to bed, to be honest. Don’t mind watching us fools here,” he replied. “The repeat will be on in the morning.”

"What would you say to people up in the middle of the night watching at home?"

"Oh, I'd say go to bed to be honest, don't mind watching us fools."



We've missed Paul O'Donovan at the Olympics. 😂pic.twitter.com/R5xsb1w0HD — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) July 24, 2021

