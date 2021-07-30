Irish Rower Has Hilariously Low-Key Response To Question About Winning Gold

Irish Olympic rower Paul O’Donovan has done it again.
The athlete went viral at the Rio Olympics in 2016 for the hilarious interviews he gave with his brother and teammate Gary during their silver medal-winning campaign in the lightweight double sculls.
Paul won gold in the same event with Fintan McCarthy in Tokyo on Thursday and went viral once more with a hilariously muted response to a question about the victory, Ireland’s first gold in the sport.
“Gold medal-winning athletes. How does that sound?” the rowers were asked on the BBC.
“It’s alright, yeah, yeah, yeah. You can’t complain about it really,” responded O’Donovan. “I wouldn’t go around introducing myself like that though.”
Twitter users lapped up the quip.
In a separate interview with RTE Sport, O’Donovan joked about being in trouble with his mother for “ignoring” her during his preparation for the games.
And when asked on Newstalk FM about their celebrations in Tokyo, O’Donovan said they’d just “been packing the suitcase and all that kind of thing.”
Last week, the pair were asked on RTE what they’d say to people from Ireland staying up late to watch them due to the time zone difference with Japan.
“Oh, I’d say go to bed, to be honest. Don’t mind watching us fools here,” he replied. “The repeat will be on in the morning.”
Winners!