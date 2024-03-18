This Buzzy New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Irish Wish” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.
The new fantasy rom-com premiered on March 15 and marks Lindsay Lohan’s second film with the streaming service. She plays a book editor who makes a wish on an ancient stone in Ireland that turns her love life upside down.
Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan and Jane Seymour also appear in “Irish Wish,” which has not received positive reviews from critics so far.
Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
The 2023 psychological thriller “The Royal Hotel” is one of the top movies on Hulu at the moment.
Inspired by true events, the movie stars Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick as two young backpackers who wind up in an increasingly dangerous situation after taking jobs at a pub in a remote town in the Australian Outback.
“Dream Scenario” is the second most popular movie on Max right now. The black comedy fantasy first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and had a limited theatrical release before joining the streaming service.
Nicholas Cage plays a hapless biology professor who stars appearing in millions of strangers’ dreams ― a role which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Julianne Nicholson, Dylan Gelula, Kate Berlant, Dylan Baker, Noah Centineo and Nicholas Braun also appear in the movie.
The most popular movie on Apple TV+ is “The Bloody Hundredth,” a documentary about the real-life airmen who inspired “Masters of the Air.”
Narrated by Tom Hanks, the film tells the story of the 100th Bomb Group, a World War II Air Force unit that suffered major losses during its harrowing combat missions.
Another historical documentary is trending on Amazon Prime Video: “Frida.”
The ambitious new film explores the life and legacy of Mexican painter and icon Frida Kahlo, from her childhood and life-changing accident as a teenager to her career and relationship with Diego Rivera. “Frida” first premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where it received the U.S. Documentary Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award.