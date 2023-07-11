HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

If you thought automatic home cleaning devices were a futuristic dream out of “The Jetsons,” think again. This Wi-Fi-powered automatic iRobot Roomba i4 vacuum can do your dirty work for you, and today it’s 48% off.

With an app on your smartphone, you can set this iRobot device to clean your floors even while you’re out on the town, ensuring that “ahh” feeling of coming back to a clean house.

The iRobot Roomba i4 is a cordless vacuum that not only maps your home so you can customize your cleaning, but it senses where it’s supposed to be. The circle shape will suck up all the dust in corners and under tables and it won’t get caught bumping into larger pieces of furniture. Use the app to set it on an automatic cycle or tell it which rooms you want it to clean.

Advertisement