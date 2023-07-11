HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.
The iRobot Roomba i4 is a cordless vacuum that not only maps your home so you can customize your cleaning, but it senses where it’s supposed to be. The circle shape will suck up all the dust in corners and under tables and it won’t get caught bumping into larger pieces of furniture. Use the app to set it on an automatic cycle or tell it which rooms you want it to clean.
It also has elevated dirt detection technology and sensors that draw it to the dirtiest parts of your home so it can give your floors a thorough but even clean without getting stuck under a couch or banging into a table.