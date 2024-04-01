This Top-Rated Roomba Robot Vacuum Is $100 Off On Amazon

“I don’t know how I lived without this Rumba! I have arthritis and scoliosis and it is so difficult to vacuum and it always made me hurt so I put off vacuuming! I have two dogs who shed so it is imperative that my house gets vacuumed often! Now I just push the button and let it go! I do a room or two per day. It is easy to dump the debris and clean the filter! It does an excellent job and I was skeptical at first because it seemed so random but that doesn’t matter, it gets the job done!” — Bonnie

“I have no answer as to why I waited so long to get one of these. It’s an absolute life saver and worth every penny. I am not spending ANY amount of time on my apartment flooring anymore. None. Zip. I turn it on and go to work. It’s done in about an hour for my small apartment. Buy it. You’re welcome” — RJ

“I’ll start by saying yes it’s loud and yes it wanders around in a seemingly aimless fashion. Sometimes the noise does bother me the way a regular vacuum would. But we have a newborn, a cat, and two people with allergies so this thing is invaluable. We just lift cords and stuff out of the way and let it do its thing once a day. Our floors are impeccably clean. It’s gotten stuck maybe twice but those were cords we left dangling. Otherwise it’s been excellent and really helps keep things clean. We’re very glad we got it.” — Maria Khwaja

“My husband and I LOVE this vacuum! OMG I have it connected to Alexa and just tell Alexa to tell Maxi to clean wherever and whenever I want. Amazing, goes over threshholds, area rugs, cords etc. just have to pick up toys and shoes. So easy to empty and wow does it pick up the pet hair and dirt! I love that I can ask Alexa anytime I want to use her or use the app. Easy to set up too!” — yarvet