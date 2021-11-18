Amazon The iRobot Roomba i3 Wi-Fi robot vacuum from Amazon.

If you thought automatic home cleaning devices were a futuristic dream out of “The Jetsons,” think again. From Wi-Fi-powered mops to automatic vacuums, iRobot can do your dirty work for you. Controlled from an app on your smartphone, you can set your iRobot devices to clean your floors while you’re out on the town, ensuring that “ahh” feeling of coming back to a clean house.

With Amazon’s current sale on iRobot cleaners, you can get your own device for up to 33% less than the retail price. Snag one before the sale ends on Saturday, Dec. 4. (Inside tip: The iRobot Braava Jet M6 is on sale until Christmas Day.)

To save you time as you’re saving money, we’ve rounded up the biggest iRobot deals on Amazon below.

A Braava Jet M6 robot mop that connects with Alexa (22% off)

The days of trudging around with a bucket of mop water are over; cue the iRobot Braava Jet M6. This re-chargeable automatic robot mop uses a precision jet spray to work through stains, dirt and whatever the heck else has collected on your floor. It works on tile, hardwood and stone, meaning it can hit every room in your house (or studio apartment that’s all one room). Sync it with your Wi-Fi and Alexa to add voice control.

A Roomba i3 Wi-Fi robot vacuum (25% off)

You don’t have to be a self-proclaimed neat freak to not want dirt on your floor (though neat freaks will love this, too). The iRobot Roomba i3 is a cordless vacuum that senses where it’s supposed to be. The circle shape will suck up all the dust in corners and under tables and it won’t get caught bumping into larger pieces of furniture. Use the app to set it on an automatic cleaning cycle.

A Roomba i3+ robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal (33% off)

To really make your robot vac do the most, grab the iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic dirt disposal. After doing its cleaning rounds, it plugs back into its base where it empties all the dirt. It can collect up to 60 days’ worth of floor dust, meaning you only need to fuss with it every other month.

A Braava 380t advanced robot with wet mop and dry sweeping modes (33% off)