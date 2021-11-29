Get Up To 30% Off iRobot Vacuums With This Amazon Cyber Week Sale

You have your coffee pot set to run at the same time every day. You have all your lights on an automated dimmer. Even your lawn sprinklers go off on their own. So why the heck are you still physically vacuuming your whole house? If you’re looking to step up your cleaning routine, or rather, step it down to simply hitting a button on your phone and putting your feet up, it’s time to invest in a Wi-Fi-powered iRobot vacuum cleaner.

If you love saving money as much as you love not lugging a vacuum around, we’ve got good news for you. From now until Dec. 18, the iRobot Roomba J7 and iRobot Roomba J7+ are 30% off on Amazon. And to make your shopping experience as efficient as possible, we’ve rounded up Amazon’s Cyber Week iRobot deals below.

iRobot Roomba J7 Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum (30% off)

With mapping technology and “precision vision,” this vacuum stays out of the way of pets and cords and avoids bumping into tables and couches. The power-lifting suction makes it ideal for carpets and getting pet hair off the floor. Hook it up with your Alexa or Google Home for voice control.

iRobot Roomba J7+ self-emptying robot vacuum (24% off)