Buree Lalitathada / EyeEm via Getty Images

Fried food is delicious, but it comes with baggage ― studies have shown that it can increase your risk of heart disease and stroke. Ever since air fryers have been elevated to “must-have home appliance” status, it’s been easier than ever to eat veggies, fish and meat that taste like they’ve been deep fried.

But are we fooling ourselves? Is air frying actually healthy? We spoke to registered dietitians from around the country to find out.

Let’s not minimize the miracle that is air frying: It’s having your (funnel) cake and eating it too. “Air fryers are one of the best ways to get the same texture and taste of fried foods without the unhealthiness that comes along with them,” registered dietician nutritionist (RDN) Bansari Acharya said. “It preserves the nutrients in the food items, as it doesn’t expose it to hot oils. It also reduces the amount of trans and saturated fats in foods, reducing the risk for heart disease.”

When compared to deep frying, air frying is clearly the healthier option. That’s because deep frying involves submerging food into a vat of oil, while air frying simply uses heat and a powerful fan to efficiently and evenly cook the food in your fryer. It requires zero oil, though some can be helpful. “Since [food prepared in an air fryer] requires minimal cooking oils, [the food] has a lot less fat than traditional frying methods,” RDN Morgyn Clair told HuffPost. “The healthiest way to air fry is to use minimal excess oils. Use just enough so your food doesn’t stick.”

The amount of oil is the key to air frying in a healthy manner. “We need fat in our diet for hormone regulation, for energy and many other reasons,” RDN Gisela Belen Bouvier said.

But using too much oil in an air fryer is a surefire way to ruin your next meal. “The air fryer simply won’t work if you’re coating it in too much breading/oil, so this is generally a moot point ― you’ll wind up with just a sad, soggy vegetable mush,” registered dietician Jaclyn London said. “While you could theoretically add calories from saturated fat to whatever you’re making, it’s highly unlikely that it would be palatable or cooked evenly. All things being equal, air frying typically retains nutrient density [without adding to the] energy density (calorie content).” Deep frying often leaves you with lots of the ‘frying’ and less of the original goodness!”

Some foods actually become more nutritious when they’re air fried, while others lose nutrition.

The type of food you’re air frying can make a difference when it comes to its nutritional value. Certain foods can turn more nutritious when air fried.

“When cooked with convection heat, resistant starches in sweet potatoes, yams, corn, beans and legumes are easier to digest for most people and therefore improve the bioavailability of nutrients,” registered dietician Ella Davar said.

Justin Ong via Getty Images Convection heat can actually increase the bioavailability of nutrients in sweet potatoes

Other foods, like meat and cheeses, can become less nourishing when they’re air fried. “Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) form when foods are exposed to high temperatures and dry cooking methods (like air frying),” registered dietician Karen Smith said. “AGEs accelerate the aging process, and are associated with an increased risk of dementia. Foods that are both protein- and fat-rich, like meats and cheeses, form the highest levels of AGEs when cooked at high temperatures. While AGEs also form when carbohydrate-rich foods, like potatoes, are browned, the AGE levels are far less than those in cooked animal foods.”

Nutritionists’ Favorite Foods To Air Fry

We asked nutritionists the types of foods they love to air fry when they’re preparing a meal, and the answers are guaranteed to make you hungry.

“The more fruits and vegetables you can get in, the better, and if you can use a fun way to eat it, by all means,” Bouvier told HuffPost. Not surprisingly, nutritionists like to eat healthfully, so it involves a lot of vegetables!

Don’t worry ― if you don’t have time to buy fresh produce all the time, frozen vegetables are great in the air fryer too. “I like to thaw frozen vegetables in the fridge the night before,” Bouvier said. “That way I can cook the veggies with whatever seasoning I want, since I think it sticks better to them than when they’re frozen. You end up air frying a fresh vegetable-type texture.”

If you’re looking to add more animal-free protein to your diet, the air fryer is a fast, easy way to whip up a plant-based dish. “One of my favorite foods to air fry is tofu,” Smith said. “I cut it into cubes and dip it in seasoned bread crumbs before air frying it, and it comes out nice and crispy without adding any oil.” In fact, if you squint, these tofu nuggets look more than a little like a certain chicken-obsessed fast food chain’s nuggets.

LauriPatterson via Getty Images Breaded tofu is a great plant-based dish to make in an air fryer.

And if you’re craving animal protein, obviously the air fryer can make chicken tenders as well. “I love chicken tenders,” registered dietician Colleen Christensen said. “They’re a good source of protein, which helps to keep us full and satisfied. I love to crush up whole wheat crackers or whole wheat bread to make it crunchy. It’s a one-stop shop for energizing carbs and protein.”

Potatoes are another favorite of many, many nutritionists. “I learned the secret to air frying potatoes without oil is to first boil or steam them until they are fork-tender,” Smith said. “Make sure to cut and season them before putting them in the air fryer.”