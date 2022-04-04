Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Is It Cake?'

A long-running Canadian series and a home organization show are also trending on the streaming service.

“Bridgerton” is once again the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Season 2 of the Regency-era drama premiered on March 25 and continues the saga of the Bridgerton family’s children and their quests for love and status during debutante season. The new episodes introduce Simone Ashley as love interest Kate Sharma and Charithra Chandran as her sister Edwina.

The second most popular show of the moment is the new baking competition series “Is It Cake?” The conceit is inspired by a popular 2020 meme in which people cut into things that appear to be everyday objects ― only to reveal that they’re actually cakes. Since its March 18 debut, “Is It Cake?” has revitalized the meme and inspired even more hilarious tweets.

"Is it Cake?" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Is it Cake?" on Netflix.

Beyond the top two, “Get Organized With The Home Edit” is also trending on the streaming service. The show follows professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin as they create new organizing systems and transform spaces for celebrities and non-famous people alike. Season 2 of “Get Organized” premiered on April 1.

The Canadian comedy-drama “Heartland” also made the ranking after Season 14 joined the platform earlier this month. The show follows sisters Amy and Lou Fleming, who live on their sprawling family ranch and navigate life’s ups and downs together.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

10. “Super PupZ” (Netflix)

9. “Pieces of Her” (Netflix)

8. “The Last Kingdom” (Netflix)

7. “Good Girls”

6. “CoComelon”

5. “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

4. “Get Organized With The Home Edit” (Netflix)

3. “Heartland”

2. “Is It Cake?” (Netflix)

1. “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

