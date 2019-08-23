Odds are good that at some point in your adult life, you’ve talked to yourself — in your head, or even out loud. Some people do it regularly, and even find it helpful. But you might be wondering: is it normal to talk to yourself? Is it ever a good thing? Or a bad thing, even?

Is talking to yourself a sign of mental illness?

“It is very normal to talk to yourself and thus very common,” Dr. Laura F. Dabney, a psychotherapist based in Virginia Beach, VA, told HuffPost Canada in an email. It’s not a trait we necessarily outgrow, or a sign of mental illness, and it’s more common than you might realize.

“The truth is that we all talk to ourselves,” said Vironika Tugaleva, the author of The Art of Talking to Yourself, in an email to HuffPost Canada. It might look strange if you do it out loud in public, but we all have intricate multi-level conversations in our heads, Tugaleva said, as a way to give meaning to and explain to ourselves the things that happen during our days.