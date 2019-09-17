Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney Spark Marriage Rumors With New Photos

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were spotted at New York City’s marriage bureau on Monday with a friend, a photographer and two security guards, according to the New York Post, fueling speculation the two may have tied the knot after getting engaged in February.

The outlet also cited a since-deleted tweet from someone also at the bureau that said, “When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!”

Of course, it’s possible the two were there to get paperwork ahead of an official wedding planned for next month. HuffPost reached out to the couple’s representatives for a request for comment.

The Oscar-winner and the New York art dealer first sparked dating rumors in the spring of 2018, after she split from director Darren Aronofsky.

Her friend Laura Simpson reportedly set her up with Maroney, a director at Gladstone Gallery, who Lawrence has described as the “greatest person” she’s ever met. His gallery features works from artists like Carroll Dunham, Lena Dunham’s father.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Lawrence attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix" on June 4, in Hollywood.

The actor and Maroney got engaged in February 2019 after nearly a year of dating. Page Six first confirmed the news after spotting Maroney and Lawrence in a New York restaurant with a “massive ring” on her ring finger.

“It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable,” an anonymous source told the outlet.

While Lawrence has mostly remained mum about other relationships she’s had in the public eye, she spoke candidly about her fiancé during an appearance on Catt Sadler’s podcast, called “Naked with Catt Sadler,” in June.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Cooke Maroney and Vanessa Riding attend an after-party at Bar 2000 on March 6, 2009 in New York City.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” Lawrence said to Sadler. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

“He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever,” she quipped. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”

The star added that Maroney is “the greatest person I’ve ever met” and that she “feels very honored to become a Maroney.”