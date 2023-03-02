Style & Beauty teethDental Health

Is Teeth Scaling Safe? Dentists Warn Against Trying The TikTok Trend At Home.

This technique promises brighter, whiter teeth, but here's why you shouldn't DIY this in-office treatment.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Ittipol Nampochai / EyeEm via Getty Images

Teeth scaling, also known as dental scaling, takes things to the next level in terms of tackling plaque buildup. It’s an in-office dental procedure that uses sharp instruments (which are best used by professionals) and careful attention to detail to remove plaque, as seen here (beware, it’s not for the faint of heart):

@teethtube

17 yo. Female Tartar Removal #tartarremoval #scalingteeth #dentist #dentalwork #teethutbe #teethscaling

♬ Chill Like That - Sunday Scaries & PiCKUPLiNES

Videos of this procedure are going viral on TikTok, which is encouraging people to try it at home, as seen here:

@dannicabrennan

Buying Instruments to Clean your own teeth: done properly #dentistry #teeth #whiteteeth #veneers #howto #protip #askme #dentist #dentistsoftiktok

♬ original sound - Dannica Brennan

But is that safe? We spoke with the experts to find out.

Why people want to try teeth scaling.

“Plaque is a sticky film that covers the teeth, and is composed of different types of bacteria and biological elements (such as calcium) found in your saliva,” said Brian Kantor, a dentist in New York. Typically found at the gumline, plaque can form for a number of reasons, either from eating starchy or sugary foods, not brushing every day or not flossing correctly. Most people can feel plaque when they run their tongue on their teeth, or if they scratch at the surface of their teeth with their nail and a yellow or white film comes off, said Rhonda Kalasho, a dentist and the CEO of TruGlo Modern Dental.

Aside from the cosmetic effects plaque buildup imposes (like dry mouth and bad breath), uncontrolled plaque buildup can lead to gum inflammation, resulting in bleeding gums and a variety of periodontal conditions (such as gum recession, bone loss and eventual tooth loss), said Marina Gonchar, a dentist and owner of Skin to Smile. Not to mention, plaque buildup can lead to cavities or tooth infections.

So what is teeth scaling?

“Teeth scaling is a cleaning procedure designed to eliminate excessive plaque buildup on the teeth,” Kantor explained. “While a standard cleaning will address the surface of the tooth, scaling goes much deeper and usually involves going below the gums.”

The process itself is done via a scaler, a handheld metal teeth cleaning tool that scrapes off the plaque and calculus, or tartar, from the teeth. The tool is double-sided, with the pointed end used for the tooth section above the gumline and the curved end used to reach below the gumline, said Kantor, who added that your dentist may use an ultrasonic tool with a vibrating metal top plus a water spray to wash tartar away.

Teeth scaling has several benefits for your oral health. For one, getting rid of plaque buildup can help remove some of that yellow discoloration on your teeth, contributing to a brighter, shinier smile. It can also reduce the risk of gum disease and tooth decay, and can even help fix unpleasant breath (or halitosis).

Why you should leave teeth scaling to a professional.

“Scaling should not be performed at home and should be left for the dental office,” Kantor clearly stated.

It’s not even something that’s recommended for everyone in the first place. “The determination if a patient requires tooth scaling is usually made as a result of a clinical exam and radiographic analysis, which confirms that the patient has plaque located significantly below the gumline and is causing gum inflammation with possible bone loss,” Gonchar said.

Also, the tools used to remove plaque are sharp and have a specific shape for each tooth that help maximize plaque removal while minimizing tooth damage, Gonchar added. “Using tools that are this sharp without any knowledge of how to properly hold them and the pressure with which to apply them to the tooth surface can lead to tooth and gum damage.”

At-home teeth scaling can also lead to infection, as scalers “must be sterilized thoroughly before every use so as to not transfer bacteria from one surface to another,” Kalasho said. It’s also possible to overly scale a tooth, which can lead to damage of your enamel as well as minor cracks that can lessen the tooth’s integrity and increase sensitivity.

The takeaway? While nixing plaque buildup is important to oral hygiene, teeth scaling should be left in the hands of a professional to reduce the risk of unwanted cuts, bleeding and damage.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

The Philips Sonicare 4100 Power electric toothbrush

Five Electric Toothbrushes That Got An Insane Amount Of Five Star Reviews On Amazon

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

This Woman Put Her Boyfriend On A Performance Improvement Plan

Parenting

Is It Actually OK To Come Empty-Handed To A ‘No Gifts’ Party?

Food & Drink

Bars Need To Be A Safer Place For Everyone. Meet One Of The Women Making It Happen.

Parenting

Someone Will Always Comment On Your Parenting. Here’s How To Respond.

Work/Life

8 Ways Anxiety Pops Up When You Have A Toxic Boss

Relationships

25 Relatable Tweets About Not Being A Pet Person

Relationships

Is ‘Anchoring Bias’ Affecting Your Relationships? Here’s What To Look Out For.

Wellness

This Type Of Cancer Is Rising Among Young People. Here Are The Signs To Watch For.

Shopping

This 4.7-Star Dyson Vacuum Is On Sale At Walmart (But Probably Not For Much Longer)

Shopping

28 Dupes That Are Way Cheaper Than The Originals But Just As Good

Shopping

If There’s A Toddler In Your Kitchen, You Might Need This One Thing

Shopping

The Best Earbuds And Headphones For A Better Night’s Sleep

Shopping

The Facial Toning Device Everyone Loves Is Finally On Sale

Shopping

9 Highly Rated Makeup Sponges That Cost Way Less Than The Beauty Blender

Shopping

Everything We Know About The $2,600 Skin Laser That’s All Over Instagram

Wellness

Should You Replace Your Toothbrush After Being Sick? Here's The Truth.

Shopping

Beautiful Tech Storage Cases From Etsy That Will Tame Even The Most Unsightly Cords

Shopping

If You're On Accutane, Dermatologists Recommended Getting These First

Shopping

39 Super Useful Items Reviewers Say 'Never Fail'

Shopping

How Launching A Fragrance Line Pulled This Founder Out Of A Funk

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Style & Beauty

The Power Of A Black Barbie

Work/Life

Here’s Why You Should Use DoorDash To Get Your Groceries Delivered

Paid for by DoorDash
Home & Living

This Horror Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Teen Mystery Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

The Perimenopause Symptom We Don't Talk About Nearly Enough

Parenting

The Part Of A Mom's Mental Load That We Don't Talk About Enough

Shopping

These Skin Care Ingredients Are Actually Worth The Money, According To A Cosmetic Chemist

Shopping

19 Items That Have Saved Reviewers And HuffPost Editors Money

Shopping

34 Inexpensive Products You Probably Want In Your Home This Winter

Shopping

This Brand Is Modernizing Hair Removal With The Help Of An Old-School Tool

Shopping

Everyone Is Surprised At How Much They Love These $34 Walmart Jeans

Shopping

38 Products That Are Flawless Dupes For More Expensive Versions

Shopping

34 Practical Products That Are So Pretty You'll Love Using Them

Shopping

These Target Vases Look Like They Cost Hundreds More Than They Actually Do

Parenting

Teen Girls Are Being Sexually Assaulted In Record Numbers. Here’s What We Can Do About It.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

This New Travel Trend Might Be The Key To A Better Vacation

Wellness

Is Putting Your Legs Up On The Wall As Beneficial As Everyone Says?

Work/Life

The 5 Types Of Influential People You Should Always Befriend At Work