“Excellent sunscreen. My dermatologist recommended this product because I’ve had skin cancer. I like the tinted formula because it doesn’t make my face look pasty white. It blends well enough with my skin tone even though my skin tone is a warm, very fair color. The liquid smooths on well, too. The only issue I have is the new packaging that says nowhere on label or box that it’s the tinted formula.” — Sogoli

“My dermatologist recommended this years ago and it’s the only one I use! I use this daily - expensive, but it lasts a long time. I have sensitive skin and most products make me break out, but this one doesn’t.” — Teresa George

“Amazing product. I have tried several other mineral sunscreens. This is by far the best as it truly protects from UVB rays. While using this sunscreen my brown spots have lightened and overall skin tone and evenness has improved. It is a bit more expensive but a bottle lasts a long time. I am four months into my first bottle and still have a bit left and I use it EVERY day. The investment is worth the results!!” — Pamela

“An excellent product. It is an excellent sunscreen and also has properties that are good for my skin. I have used it for years.” — Irma W. Freibaum

“I have melasma & hyperpigmentatoin and have tried A LOT of sunscreens and this by far is my current favorite: it feels good on the skin, light weight, smooth, high SPF level, and the color blends into my skin adding a nice tint.” — Virginia