Just because it’s winter, that doesn’t mean it’s OK to skimp on sunscreen. The sun’s harmful rays can cause damage year-round, making it the right time to ensure that you’re stocked up on plenty of sunscreen. It’s important to have on hand both for daily use and any upcoming warm weather escapes you might have on the horizon.
Whether you have a beach vacation coming up or you are running low on your SPF go-to, you’re in luck. Right now, you can purchase Isdin’s Eryfotona Ageless mineral sunscreen and get 25% off at Amazon. That’s no small thing when you’re investing in a luxury beauty product!
Despite my preference for chemical sunscreens, I recently made the switch to mineral formulations and have been searching high and low for an option that is lightweight, elegant and won’t leave a white cast or feel heavy on my skin. Not only were most difficult to blend and felt icky, but a few caused my acne-prone skin to break out.
I was initially put off by the hefty price point but finally tried out Isdin’s highly-rated sunscreen. I have been using it for several months now and I’m pleased to report that of every mineral sunscreen I’ve tried, it is by far the most comfortable formula. (I have not tried the tinted version of this sunscreen, but I am confident that I’d be just as pleased with the results.)
Not only is this sunscreen 100% mineral-based, but it’s also water-resistant with SPF 50. It also has skin-loving ingredients like zinc oxide, DNA repair enzymes, vitamin E and peptides that can help to protect, heal and moisturize the skin. There’s just nothing better than a multi-tasking skin care product.
I’m not the only one who has been brought over to the mineral side with this sunscreen — check out what shoppers at Amazon have to say about this must-have SPF. Try it now and save while you still can.
Promising reviews:
“Excellent sunscreen. My dermatologist recommended this product because I’ve had skin cancer. I like the tinted formula because it doesn’t make my face look pasty white. It blends well enough with my skin tone even though my skin tone is a warm, very fair color. The liquid smooths on well, too. The only issue I have is the new packaging that says nowhere on label or box that it’s the tinted formula.” — Sogoli
“My dermatologist recommended this years ago and it’s the only one I use! I use this daily - expensive, but it lasts a long time. I have sensitive skin and most products make me break out, but this one doesn’t.” — Teresa George
“Amazing product. I have tried several other mineral sunscreens. This is by far the best as it truly protects from UVB rays. While using this sunscreen my brown spots have lightened and overall skin tone and evenness has improved. It is a bit more expensive but a bottle lasts a long time. I am four months into my first bottle and still have a bit left and I use it EVERY day. The investment is worth the results!!” — Pamela
“An excellent product. It is an excellent sunscreen and also has properties that are good for my skin. I have used it for years.” — Irma W. Freibaum
“I have melasma & hyperpigmentatoin and have tried A LOT of sunscreens and this by far is my current favorite: it feels good on the skin, light weight, smooth, high SPF level, and the color blends into my skin adding a nice tint.” — Virginia