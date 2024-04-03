My Breakout-Prone Skin Loves This Worth-Every-Penny European Sunscreen

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
We could debate the merits of chemical vs. mineral sunscreen until the cows come home — much has been said about the pros and cons of each, and it seems like most people have strong preferences for one over the other. I’ve long been a chemical sunscreen girlie, but since becoming pregnant I’ve begrudgingly made the switch to mineral sunscreen at my doctor’s recommendation.
For anyone who’s not quite as deep down the rabbit hole as we are, chemical sunscreen works by creating a chemical reaction to prevent harmful rays from damaging the skin, while mineral sunscreens contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that physically blocks and reflects UV light from the skin’s surface.
And while I’ve encountered a few fairly adequate options, no mineral sunscreen comes close to the Isdin Eryfotona Actinica ultralight emulsion SPF 50+. This Barcelona-based skin care brand’s sunscreen is 100% mineral-based and infused with skin-loving ingredients that make it a great multitasker.
I have sensitive, acne-prone skin and prefer a more lightweight, elegant finish from my sunscreen that won’t leave a white cast on my skin. So finding a mineral option that satisfied my requirements has been no small feat and required much trial and error. Not only did I find that most were difficult to blend and felt thick and icky, but a few caused my skin to break out.
I’ll admit that it’s on the expensive side, starting at $46 for a travel-sized bottle. I was initially put off by the price point, but now that I’ve been using it for several months I’m pleased to report it’s worth every penny. It is by far the most comfortable mineral sunscreen formula I’ve tried.
It’s formulated with zinc oxide, DNA repair enzymes and vitamin E — so not only is it preventing sun damage, but it’s helping to nourish and repair the skin as well. The Isdin sunscreen is significantly lighter and easier to blend than traditional mineral SPFs, and doesn’t have that lingering zinc smell that drives me up the wall. It dries down to a soft matte and is a nice base for dewy makeup looks.
While this sunscreen blends well, there is a very slight white cast that’s typical of a mineral sunscreen formulation. But I’ve found that using the tinted version can help to allay that, if it’s a major concern. Out of all the mineral sunscreens I’ve tried, it is by far the best, by a long shot. The combination of lightweight finish, formula and UV protection has made it worth the troubleshooting.
Take a peek at a few glowing reviews below and then pick one up for yourself. Many shoppers noted that it’s great for anyone who has sensitive skin, rosacea and skin cancer. Isdin will have even the most avowed chemical sunscreen lover switching sides.
Promising reviews:
“I found out about this sunscreen while looking on YouTube. We go to Florida every year and no matter what sunscreen i use I’ll end up with a sunburned face. I have red hair and very fair complexion. I used isdin on my face and neck and I was so happy no sunburn this year. A little pricy but worth it for me!” — Sherry Kobel
“As I got sunburn easily, I switched to physical/ mineral sunblock for better sun protection - but usually physical sunblock are so oily/ greasy which made me feel uncomfortable all the time and unable to put on more after hours. Surprisingly its so easy to blend, its not greasy comparing to other physical sunblock! It has a good smell too, thats the only physical sunblock I could replenish from time to time without feeling oily/ greasy, I would definitely continue to purchase again!” — KH
“Recommended by my dermatologist. I love the way it feels on my face. It’s like wearing another moisturizer and it does not leave a white film.” — Amazon customer
“I hardly ever write reviews, but his stuff is stellar and deserves praising. I have really, really big pores. Unusually big, with lots and lots of oil production to spare. I really struggle to find any facial sunscreen I like because my huge oil producers turns most sunscreens, even those supposedly marketed for people with oily skin, into an oily pile of slop. This is one of the only sunscreens I’ve ever found that actually stays matte all day. Not only does it have a beautiful, silky matte finish on an oily doily like me, but it makes my pores look super tight and small. AND, on top of all that goodness, this stuff makes my skin look better, softer, and more smooth each time I wear it. Those DNA-repair enzymes are definitely doing something. And I’m VERY skeptical of anything I put on my face, so it’s sayinig a lot that I would feel comfortable enough to make that claim. It’s funny people saying it has no white cast, I don’t really agree.I’m white as a ghost and it makes me whiter ― but maybe it also really depends on your skin type, not just the color. I noticed any sunscreen I use on my face has difficulty absorbing because of my oil-slicky skin. This stuff actually absorbs! And because I’m really pale, the cast doesn’t stand out too badly. But it’s something to watch for, and it probably wouldn’t hurt to put a lile foundation over it. Other than that, it’s an absolute dream to wear, and I highly recommend!!!” — Jasminemists
“I love this sunscreen. It has been recommended by a dermatologist. I have had 2 Mohs surgeries on my face. I wear this every day.” — JMI