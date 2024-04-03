My Breakout-Prone Skin Loves This Worth-Every-Penny European Sunscreen

“I found out about this sunscreen while looking on YouTube. We go to Florida every year and no matter what sunscreen i use I’ll end up with a sunburned face. I have red hair and very fair complexion. I used isdin on my face and neck and I was so happy no sunburn this year. A little pricy but worth it for me!” — Sherry Kobel

“As I got sunburn easily, I switched to physical/ mineral sunblock for better sun protection - but usually physical sunblock are so oily/ greasy which made me feel uncomfortable all the time and unable to put on more after hours. Surprisingly its so easy to blend, its not greasy comparing to other physical sunblock! It has a good smell too, thats the only physical sunblock I could replenish from time to time without feeling oily/ greasy, I would definitely continue to purchase again!” — KH

“Recommended by my dermatologist. I love the way it feels on my face. It’s like wearing another moisturizer and it does not leave a white film.” — Amazon customer

“I hardly ever write reviews, but his stuff is stellar and deserves praising. I have really, really big pores. Unusually big, with lots and lots of oil production to spare. I really struggle to find any facial sunscreen I like because my huge oil producers turns most sunscreens, even those supposedly marketed for people with oily skin, into an oily pile of slop. This is one of the only sunscreens I’ve ever found that actually stays matte all day. Not only does it have a beautiful, silky matte finish on an oily doily like me, but it makes my pores look super tight and small. AND, on top of all that goodness, this stuff makes my skin look better, softer, and more smooth each time I wear it. Those DNA-repair enzymes are definitely doing something. And I’m VERY skeptical of anything I put on my face, so it’s sayinig a lot that I would feel comfortable enough to make that claim. It’s funny people saying it has no white cast, I don’t really agree.I’m white as a ghost and it makes me whiter ― but maybe it also really depends on your skin type, not just the color. I noticed any sunscreen I use on my face has difficulty absorbing because of my oil-slicky skin. This stuff actually absorbs! And because I’m really pale, the cast doesn’t stand out too badly. But it’s something to watch for, and it probably wouldn’t hurt to put a lile foundation over it. Other than that, it’s an absolute dream to wear, and I highly recommend!!!” — Jasminemists

“I love this sunscreen. It has been recommended by a dermatologist. I have had 2 Mohs surgeries on my face. I wear this every day.” — JMI