Isla Fisher keeps her family life private, but over the years, she has offered some glimpses into her experience as a parent.

The actor and her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, have three children ― Olive, Elula and Montgomery. Fisher has spoken in interviews about children’s books, parenting goals, work-life balance and more.

In honor of her birthday, here are 11 quotes about motherhood from Fisher.

On Her Passion For Parenthood

“Obviously, I am a mom and motherhood is the thing that I’m most proud of and it’s my favorite topic in my personal life. If you were my friend and we went for coffee, you would be like, ‘Oh my god. All she talks about are her kids.’”

On Children’s Books

“Winnie-the-Pooh is my favorite book character. He is adorable ― a lovable idiot. I still laugh when I read his lines to my kids, no matter how many times I’ve heard them. A.A. Milne is one of my favorite children’s authors, along with Roald Dahl, Enid Blyton and Dr. Seuss ― the usual suspects.”

On Her Goals

“My biggest aim is to be considered cool by my kids. I’d also like to write more children’s books and, on the acting side, work with the Coen brothers, David Fincher, Spike Jonze and Adam McKay ― preferably not as their assistant.”

On Protecting Her Kids’ Privacy

“If you speak about your children or if you take them to a red carpet event, you can’t be litigious later on when there is a picture of them in something and say, ‘Hey, they deserve anonymity,’ but they do. They have rights, too. It’s a very conscious decision and truly I would feel really disgusting about myself if I used my family to sell something. It wouldn’t sit right with me. It doesn’t line up with my values.”

On Her Children’s Book Series

“Marge was conceived as a way to get my children to bed. She became this larger-than-life character who they wanted to hear more about before they went to sleep. Storytelling is a great opportunity for parents to connect and discuss ideas with their children. ... The stories are a bit like ‘The Cat in the Hat’ meets ‘My Naughty Little Sister,’ which are books I love to read with young children. I find kids are used to other kids misbehaving, but when grown-ups do it, they find it hilarious.”

On Raising Kids In Los Angeles

“Juggling a family in LA isn’t easy. There’s not really a culture of bringing your kids to dinner parties or to restaurants past 6 p.m. I tend to entertain at home because I want to be with my family ― it’s easier to put your kids to bed and have a wine with friends.”

On Drawing Inspiration From Her Children

“All of the funny sayings, quirky incidents and moving moments in the ‘Marge in Charge’ series are stolen from tiny people around me. I’m inspired daily having small children the same age as my characters and I’m also really inspired by other wonderful kids authors like Francesca Simon and David Baddiel.”

On Keeping Work Separate From Family

“I try not to bring it home. They’re only exposed to the fun parts like picking a pretty dress and having hair and makeup done.”

On The Value Of Children’s Books

“Books take tiny people to places they just can’t go without imagination ― on a pirate ship, inside a peach, through a looking glass. They help children find quiet time, provoke thoughts and discussions, and educate them. We can also use books to talk about bigger issues like intergenerational relationships, grief, rules, friendship, bullying, etc. They are an integral part of childhood. I can’t help but worry that books are slowly dying out for our children. They have access to wonderful new phones and tablets from the day they are born. That’s why I am such an advocate of child literacy.”

On Balance

“I wish I had the secret to balancing it all as a mum, but I don’t have a clue. ‘Don’t worry about being perfect or you’ll miss out on the fun!’ ― that’s the message from ‘Marge in Charge’ and I try to keep it in mind myself when I am juggling life.”

